Shocker Hall residents lose access to nearest parking lots this year

Shocker Hall residents are saying goodbye to six parking lots this year, including some of the biggest lots on campus and some nearest to the dormitory.

In previous years, Shocker Hall residents with a vehicle could purchase a student parking permit, giving them access to 21 different lots across campus. Now, residents living in the first-year dormitory will have to purchase a Shocker Hall permit, giving them access to 15 lots.

The introduction of these separate permits has one large cause: men’s basketball.

During basketball season, Wichita State Athletics reserves the lots near Charles Koch Arena, specifically lots 1, 2W, 2N and 2E. These stretch from 21st and Hillside to Memorial Drive and Hillside.

Oftentimes, Shocker Hall residents park in these lots, as they offer the shortest distance to the dormitory.

On game days, though, students parked in these lots are required to move their vehicles or face a $50 citation.

Emily Martin, WSU’s parking and transportation manager, said her department tried various methods to ensure people moved their vehicles in time.

“It still seemed like it never failed — People would get citations; they’d appeal the citations; they’d be upset over the citations,” Martin said.

Within the last few years, Martin and her department started placing digital message boards to let drivers know they had to move their vehicles. While this helped, Martin said closing the lot to Shocker Hall residents is a last push to help students avoid citations.

“If they’re not in the lot, we don’t have to ask them to leave for basketball, so that way we’re just trying to change that whole thought process altogether,” Martin said. “We’re not trying to disrupt you on those nights; we’re trying to keep you in lots where we don’t even have to come bother you.”

Some students aren’t fans of losing access to the closest parking spaces to Shocker Hall, though.

Avery Ash and Abby Hutchins, both sophomores from El Dorado, roomed together in Shocker Hall last year. Each had a car, and typically parked in the most convenient lot — one near Charles Koch Arena.

Hutchins, a creative writing major, would often park in Lot 1 to get to her job as quickly as possible.

“Those were some of the closest lots to Shocker Hall, and Shocker Hall has a major parking problem to begin with,” Hutchins said. “To even take away more parking, just seems really dumb, to be honest.”

Hutchins said removing the nearest parking lots for residents could place a strain on those with walking difficulties like herself.

“I have a lot of walking issues, but I can’t get them diagnosed to be able to get proper handicap parking to make it easier, so walking (a) half mile every day to and from work, it’s just — It was awful.”

Now, the closest large parking lot to Shocker Hall is Lot 5, near Corbin Education Center and Wilkins Stadium.

“Most times, a lot of those Shocker Hall students are parking in Lot 1 or in the twos because they, by perception, seem closer,” Martin said. “Whereas when (Parking Services) actually mapped it out — Lot 5 … is honestly not much further.”

Lot 5 is nearly 300 more feet away from Shocker Hall than Lot 1.

“But that’s if you get a good parking spot, too,” Hutchins said.

Ash, who uses they/them pronouns, said the extra distance makes a difference.

“When it’s freezing cold outside, or it’s blistering hot out … you want to get inside as quickly as possible,” Ash said. “I think every (foot) counts.”

Hutchins also brought up safety concerns. From January 2023 to July 2024, there were over a dozen incidents of reported vehicle thefts, attempted vehicle thefts, or vehicle break-ins, according to WSU’s Police Department crime log.

“My concern if they’re doing this new preparation thing is how they’re going to be monitoring parking,” Hutchins said.

Recently, there were around 500 Shocker Hall residents with parking permits, according to Martin. Shocker Hall can house around 800 students.

Martin said she doesn’t foresee an issue with those students having to park elsewhere.

“And if it is (an issue), I would hope people would bring it to us,” Martin said. “We need to hear feedback in a constructive way.”

Martin said she knows parking has become something of a “bad word.” Much of her work at the parking office is focused on changing the thought process around parking.

“We’re trying new things out. We’re hoping that they’re for the better,” Martin said. “If you see something (and) you’re like, ‘Man, I really don’t care for the way that is,’ we have an email.”

WSU’s Parking Services can be reached at [email protected]. The office is housed in the former Campus Credit Union building, next to the police station.

Parking permits can be purchased at myWSU under the “ePermits” tab.

Those living at Shocker Hall will automatically be prompted to purchase a Shocker Hall permit, while those living elsewhere will be prompted to purchase a typical student pass. Both permits cost $75 a semester.

The Shocker Hall permit offers the same parking as the student permit, with the exception of lots 1, 2W, 2N, 2E and 22.

An interactive parking map can be viewed here.