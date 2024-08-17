‘All together’: Shocker Success Center opens, bringing nearly 20 services into one building

After three years of planning and construction, the Shocker Success Center is open to students. The building, located in what was formerly Clinton Hall, houses several different programs previously in other buildings across campus.

The Shocker Success Center (SSC) also has a lounge area for students to use, help desks where employees can direct students to resources and two small sensory rooms. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, with the exception of the Shocker Support Locker and Career Closet, which will continue to be based in Grace Wilkie Hall until a later date.

Aaron Hamilton is the director of OneStop Student Services and serves as the building coordinator. He said the Shocker Success Center was designed to be student-focused.

“The thought behind it was to consolidate multiple departments into one place, so students don’t have to go all over campus,” Hamilton said. “It was to bring us all together in a building with no other purpose but serving students.”

Renovations began on the building in 2021, after the Barton School of Business moved from the SSC, formerly Clinton Hall, to Woolsey Hall.

Resources that were previously located across campus are now consolidated into the SSC. Jennifer Nicholson, the assistant director of Student Accommodations and Testing said having these resources far apart in different buildings made them less accessible to students.

“I think that having a dedicated space is gonna create that access,” she said.

These are the resources located in the Shocker Success Center.

Lower Level:

Shocker Support Locker (west area)

Career Closet (west area)

Office of International Education (west area)

Civil Rights, Title IX & ADA Compliance (east area)

First floor:

OneStop (front desk)

Student Accommodations and Testing (room 118)

Second floor:

Shocker Learning Center (SLC) (room 207) Math Lab (inside SLC) Physics Help Room (inside SLC) Writing Center (inside SLC)

Office of Student Success (room 218)

TRIO Disability Support Services (room 223)

Third floor:

Adult Learning (room 302)

Student Outreach and Support (room 304)

TRIO Student Support Services (room 307)

Hispanic-Serving Initiatives (room 309)

Military and Veteran Services (room 318)

Technology Help Desk (room 320)

The Shocker Support Locker and Career Closet’s move to the SSC was delayed. They will be open during their normal hours in Grace Wilkie Hall until a later date. The Career Closet is open by appointment only.

Gabriel Fonseca is the director of Student Engagement and Belonging (SEN) and oversees the Support Locker. Fonseca said a new date to move into the SSC has not been set yet, but that it will happen soon.

The Office of International Education will open the week of Sept. 23.

Everything else is open to students.

More information on each of the services located in the SSC can be found at tinyurl.com/mrxaavjc.