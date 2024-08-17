A student revived Wichita State’s football team, virtually. He wants a real revival, too

Nov. 15, 1986, was the last time Wichita State University competed in a football game. Now, nearly 50 years later, students and fans of Shocker athletics can once again have the college football game-day experience — virtually.

Austin Menge, a senior mechanical engineering major, added Wichita State to the new Electronic Arts (EA) Sports “College Football 25” (CFB 25) video game.

“I wanted to make something that not only people could enjoy,” Menge said. “But for people at Wichita State so we can actually enjoy college football.”

CFB 25 is the latest rendition of a college football video game that EA Sports has released since 2013 with “NCAA Football 14.”

In the game, players can compete in exhibition matches among the 134 teams, control one player’s destiny in the “Road to Glory” mode, unpack, trade and buy college superteams in “Ultimate Team” and even create college football powerhouses in the “Dynasty” mode.

The creation

Another feature of the game is the online “Team Builder,” which Menge used to create and import WSU into CFB 25. After getting access to the “Team Builder” eight hours before the initial release, Menge said he wanted to create the team based on what he hoped it would look like if WSU were to reinstate the football program.

“If this sees a way where Wichita (State) can bring an athletic football program back,” Menge said. “I guess my whole life is achieved right there.”

While taking summer classes, Menge said the process of creating the virtual Shockers took the better part of two days. Menge first created the jerseys and then had to “nerf” the team’s overall rating because it was on par with the University of Georgia’s (back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022).

Copyright issues struck Menge, primarily with the use of the WuShock logo. After the copyright issues were addressed, Menge posted the team for everyone to download and play with.

Promotion and popularity

After its launch, Menge went on a full “promotional blast” with his creation, posting the team to Wichita State’s community Snapchat, his personal Snapchat and Instagram.

The project then reached Barstool Wichita State’s Instagram page, a WSU student-life fan page, which Menge said gained the most attention the page had seen in six hours.

“It was a bit of a shell shock,” Menge said. “It was honestly a blessing in disguise and really nice to see.”

Ten days after Barstool Wichita State promoted the team on its Instagram page, Menge released a hype video on YouTube, preluding a “Dynasty” mode YouTube series that follows Menge as head coach of the Shockers.

Menge said the feedback he got for creating the team and hype video showed a “hunger” on campus for a football team to return.

“I think students will be happy with this,” said Ryan Best, a second year WSU student. “I think seeing your own school that you go to in a video game where you don’t actually have a football team to go cheer on will be positively impacted.”

Bringing football back

Why not bring football back? Reinstating a team would set the university back millions of dollars and it would have to comply with Title IX requirements.

Renovating Cessna Stadium would cost students more than $70 million, which may now be increased with the demolition and renovation of Cessna Stadium, which started in August 2023. Not only this, but a plan proposed in 2016 saw a $40 million startup cost with a $6 million annual startup budget.

Not only would funding get in the way of reinstating a football program, but the university would have to comply with Title IX requirements.

The NCAA allows college football teams to hold rosters of up to 125 players, with 85 scholarships to be offered. Title IX makes it mandatory for universities to provide equal and equitable scholarships for its men’s and women’s athletic programs, forcing WSU to start up and offer scholarships for multiple women’s sports to satisfy Title IX’s needs.

“The idea of bringing football back is something that a lot of people would love to see, especially within their timeframe at WSU,” said Ryan Gibson, a senior mechanical engineering major.

Following the 1986 season, WSU decided to get rid of football due to a lack of funding and low attendance rates.

“Having a school without a football team is kind of like having ice cream without a cherry,” Best said.

It is unlikely that Wichita State will bring football back, given Title IX requirements and startup costs.

“Wichita State has so many other things going on and they pool a lot of money into their programs,” Gibson said. “Basically, finances into another football program would have to be taken away from other groups.”

However improbable, nothing is impossible. Menge said the traction his imported team has created could provide energy to bring a football team back.

“It would take a lot of grants among the higher-ups on campus,” Menge said. “I do hope something can transpire out of this. It would be absolutely incredible if we can bring football back to Wichita (State) yet again. It would be incredible for everyone.”