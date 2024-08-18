GUEST COLUMN: President highlights new Shocker Success Center in welcoming students back to campus

Hello, Shockers! Welcome — or welcome back — to Wichita State University!

No matter how you spent your time these past few months — whether in summer classes, working at an applied learning or research position, traveling or simply relaxing — I hope you’re returning to campus for the fall 2024 academic year filled with energy, inspiration and enthusiasm.

As we gather for another exciting year, you can be assured that every employee on this campus is dedicated to supporting your educational journey and helping you achieve your goals. This year, our commitment to your success is exemplified by the brand-new Shocker Success Center.

The former Clinton Hall has been completely renovated and transformed into an all-inclusive, one-stop shop designed to pave the way for all our students to succeed. This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our dedication to creating an environment where you can thrive academically, personally and professionally.

The Shocker Success Center is now officially open and actively serving our students through 18 essential student offices under one roof:

OneStop

Shocker Learning Center

Office of Student Success

Tech Help Desk

Office of Adult and Online Learning

Student Outreach and Support

International Education

Writing Center

Physics Help Room

Math Lab

Hispanic Service Initiatives

Military and Veterans Services

Office of Student Accommodations and Testing

TRIO Disability Support Services

TRIO Student Support Services

Shocker Support Locker

Career Closet

Office of Civil Rights, Title IX & ADA Compliance

The offices there offer a range of services designed to meet your diverse needs and help you navigate your academic journey. By centralizing these services, we are streamlining the student experience, showcasing our dedication to student support and providing you with the tools needed to achieve your academic goals.

The Shocker Success Center is part of our campus-wide emphasis to increase student persistence and retention. We understand that the transition to college life can be challenging, and we are committed to providing the resources and support you need to overcome any obstacles and succeed in your studies.

Let me explain why this emphasis on student support and retention is so important. We all love the headlines about historical enrollment and increasing class sizes. They let us know that we’re reaching the right populations and guide us in our recruitment strategies. However, once we recruit students and bring them to campus, our work and our responsibility to you, the student, is just beginning.

It’s not enough to simply recruit students to Wichita State; we must also ensure that we are building the infrastructure, creating the resources and providing the opportunities to promote your overall success.

Our goal is to support them throughout their educational journey, ensuring that each of you has the best possible chance to succeed and reach your full potential. This means offering personalized support, fostering a sense of community and creating an environment where you can thrive. Whether you need academic assistance or personal support, the Shocker Success Center and our dedicated staff are here to help you every step of the way.

As we embark on this new academic year, I encourage you to take full advantage of the resources available to you at the Shocker Success Center and across campus. Get involved in student organizations, attend campus events and make use of the many support services designed to help you succeed.

Remember that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness, and that every member of the Wichita State community is here to support you.

In addition to the Shocker Success Center, there are countless other resources and opportunities available to you on campus. From academic advising and tutoring to career services and mental health support, we are committed to providing a comprehensive network of support to help you navigate your college experience.

I urge you to explore these resources and take advantage of everything that Wichita State has to offer.

Here’s to a fantastic year ahead! Let’s make this academic year one filled with achievement, growth and unforgettable experiences. Together, we can create a vibrant and supportive community where every Shocker can thrive.

Shockers up!

Wichita State President Rick Muma