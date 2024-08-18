GUEST COLUMN: Provost urges students to ‘embrace the unknown’ in her final year

Welcome back to campus, Shockers!

This marks my 19th first day of school at Wichita State University, and the excitement never fades. Each year brings new beginnings, new faces and endless possibilities.

I’m Dr. Shirley Lefever, and I am honored to be the provost of this institution, which means that I am charged with guiding WSU’s academic initiatives that define your educational experience. My diverse responsibilities all align with the singular purpose of fostering your academic success and nurturing your development as informed, active global citizens.

As I write this, I am reminded of the many journeys that begin right here on our campus. Your paths are filled with promise and potential, much like mine was when I started. In many ways, my journey began where many of you are now, facing challenges and embracing opportunities.

I grew up in Burns, Kansas, in a single-parent, low-income household. My mother, with only a high school education, raised seven children on her own. Despite our circumstances, she instilled in us the unwavering expectation that we would go to college. This belief became a guiding force in my life and is a testament to the power of education and determination.

As a first-generation college student, my early days on campus were filled with both excitement and uncertainty. I vividly remember feeling out of place and doubting my path. There were moments when I considered giving up. But a conversation with my mother changed everything. She told me to focus on the present, to take one step at a time rather than worrying about the future. This advice has been my anchor through various challenges and is something I want to pass on to you.

After graduating, my career began as a fifth and sixth-grade teacher in a small Kansas town. One of my students, Steven, struggled with reading. This experience ignited my passion for understanding how people learn and led me back to graduate school. Over time, I developed a deep love for lifelong learning, which continues to drive me today.

This journey eventually brought me to Wichita State University, where I’ve had the privilege of serving in various roles, culminating in my current position as provost. My path has never been about aspiring to a specific position but rather about taking one step at a time, doing what I love and continually asking how I can enhance the learning experiences for our students.

As I prepare for retirement this December, I reflect on the lessons I’ve learned and the experiences that have shaped me. Education has the power to transform lives, and I’ve seen firsthand how perseverance and focusing on the present can lead to remarkable outcomes. This belief fuels my passion for education and my dedication to supporting each of you on your unique paths.

I understand that many of you face significant challenges — financial difficulties, family responsibilities and moments of doubt. But please know this: you belong here. You belong in every classroom, lecture hall and beyond. You have a community that believes in you and supports you every step of the way.

You can find this support in various offices across campus, most of which are housed in our Shocker Success Center right next to the Rhatigan Student Center. I encourage you to visit it frequently, even if it is just to find a place to study or meet up with friends. We think you are going to love the new space designed with you in mind!

Your journey is uniquely yours, filled with opportunities and challenges. As you continue your educational path, remember to take it one step at a time. Embrace the unknown, remain open to new experiences, and hold onto the belief in your potential. The journey does not end here; it is only just beginning. The world awaits your talents and contributions, and we are so happy you are part of our Shocker family.

Go Shockers!

Dr. Shirley Lefever, executive vice president and provost