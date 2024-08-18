GUEST COLUMN: Student body president welcomes students back, encourages them to reach out

Welcome back to campus! I hope your summer was filled with rest, relaxation and fun! Hopefully you are all ready to tackle the year ahead of you and whatever challenges may come your way.

Whether you are returning to campus, or this is your first semester, I want you to know that you belong here, you are welcome here and I am eager and excited to serve you all as your Student Body President for the 67th Session!

As we kick off the fall semester, I encourage you all to try new things! Explore new areas of campus or Wichita that you may not have ventured to before. Catch up with friends you haven’t seen over the summer. Join a new club. Embrace this new academic year with enthusiasm and curiosity. Embrace the challenges that come your way as an opportunity for growth rather than a roadblock. Know that you are never alone on your journey through college. Everywhere you go, you are surrounded by people that care about your success and well-being at WSU!

I want to remind you all that my door is always open, and you are more than welcome to come find me in RSC 219 or reach out to me at [email protected] if you have questions or concerns!

Strive to make this year a year of growth, new experiences and friendships, learning and excitement! I cannot wait to see your faces on campus this fall. As I am sure some of you can relate, I am excited to get back into my routine, start my classes and finally appreciate some cool weather. But most of all, I am excited to work for you all this year. WSU has given me and many others alike a home away from home, a purpose, and motivation to achieve more. I am eager to work alongside so many talented and bright students this year, and to get to know the many faces of Shocker Nation.

As your Student Body President for the 67th Session, I promise to stand by you, work for you, and support you throughout this upcoming school year. Here at Wichita State Student Government Association, students come first. Remember, Shockers, we’ve got your back!