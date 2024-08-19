Bye to the Bikes: Bike store on Wichita State campus goes out of business

Rachel Rudisill Bikes marked on the Wichita State Campus. Pedego, a store on campus that sold electric bikes, is no longer in business.

Wichita’s Pedego Electric Bikes, a former tenant in Braeburn Square, is no longer in business according to posts on the store’s Facebook page.

Pedego Electric Bikes is a national chain with 200+ locally owned stores across the United States.

The Wichita State location of Pedego Electric Bikes opened in the Braeburn Square shopping center in 2023 alongside Sesame Mediterranean Grill.

The Sunflower has reached out to Steve Barrett, who oversees the tenants of Braeburn Square and has not yet received a response.

The Sunflower has also reached out to Pedego Bikes via Facebook Messenger and has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story, more will be added as the story is updated.