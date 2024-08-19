Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Bye to the Bikes: Bike store on Wichita State campus goes out of business

Jacinda Hall, ReporterAugust 19, 2024
Rachel Rudisill
Bikes marked on the Wichita State Campus. Pedego, a store on campus that sold electric bikes, is no longer in business.

Wichita’s Pedego Electric Bikes, a former tenant in Braeburn Square, is no longer in business according to posts on the store’s Facebook page. 

Pedego Electric Bikes is a national chain with 200+ locally owned stores across the United States. 

The Wichita State location of Pedego Electric Bikes opened in the Braeburn Square shopping center in 2023 alongside Sesame Mediterranean Grill.  

The Sunflower has reached out to Steve Barrett, who oversees the tenants of Braeburn Square and has not yet received a response. 

The Sunflower has also reached out to Pedego Bikes via Facebook Messenger and has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story, more will be added as the story is updated. 

 

Jacinda Hall
Jacinda Hall, Reporter
Jacinda Hall is a reporter for The Sunflower. Hall previously served as podcast editor and is a senior majoring in journalism and media production with a minor in English. Hall hopes to pursue a career in writing, editing or teaching journalism at the high school level after graduation. Hall uses she/her pronouns.
Rachel Rudisill
Rachel Rudisill, Former Photo Editor
Rachel Rudisill was the photo editor for The Sunflower in Fall 2022. Rudisill majored in journalism and was a staff photographer before becoming photo editor.