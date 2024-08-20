Vice president for Student Affairs motivates students to practice perseverance, authenticity in new year

Dear Shockers,

Welcome back to another exciting year of college! As you step onto campus, I want to extend a warm welcome and share some thoughts to inspire and encourage you.

College is a time of exploration and growth. It’s a place where you can try new things, whether it’s joining a club, taking a class outside your major, or meeting people from different backgrounds. Embrace these opportunities with courage. Trying something new can be daunting, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. Remember, every expert was once a beginner.

As you navigate through your courses and activities, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Whether it’s academic support, mental health resources, or just someone to talk to, there are countless people here who want to see you succeed. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. It shows that you are committed to your growth and well-being.

There will be times when things get tough. You might face challenging assignments, personal struggles, or moments of doubt. During these times, it’s important to stick with it. Perseverance is key to overcoming obstacles and achieving your goals. Remember, every challenge you face is an opportunity to learn and grow stronger.

Most importantly, be your authentic self. College is a place where you can discover who you truly are and what you are passionate about. Don’t be afraid to express your individuality and stand up for what you believe in. Your unique perspective and experiences are what make our community vibrant and diverse.

As you embark on this new academic year, I encourage you to embrace the journey with an open heart and mind. Take risks, seek support, persevere through challenges, and stay true to yourself. I am confident that you will make this year a memorable and successful one.

Welcome back and go Shockers!

Connecting every student,

Teri Hall

Vice President for Student Affairs