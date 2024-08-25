REVIEW: FujiSan does the ‘rice’ job

Mya Scott A honey matcha milk tea, California roll, honey taro tea and tiger roll from FujiSan Handcrafted Sushi.

Among the hustle and bustle of fast-food restaurants located in the Rhatigan Student Center, there’s a new restaurant with cuisine found nowhere else on campus: FujiSan Handcrafted Sushi.

Sushi and poke bowls are the main meals offered there, but for people who don’t like sushi, they also offer gyoza, bao and many different flavors of boba tea and soda.

If you’re anything like me, you are constantly searching for places that are easy and accessible to satisfy your sushi and boba cravings. As good as those items are, sometimes it just isn’t worth the distance. So, it’s nice only having to walk three minutes to get that fix.

I tried two different types of sushi — the tiger roll and the California roll. The tiger roll had crab and shrimp with avocado and a cajun seasoning.

Although I’m not the biggest fan of shrimp, it was delicious. It wasn’t overpoweringly fishy, and the avocado tasted fresh. It contrasted nicely with the sweet heat from the Cajun seasoning.

The California roll, containing cucumber, crab, cream cheese and avocado, was absolutely refreshing. The cucumber had a nice crunch, and the roll was way better than the California rolls I pick up at Dillons.

I also tried three different flavors of boba tea: mango green tea, honey matcha milk tea and honey taro milk tea.

The mango green tea tasted just a little too sweet, but if you’re a fan of extremely sweet drinks, then this is the drink for you.

While the mango green tea sat on the fence for me, I loved the milk teas overall.

The honey mixed with the milk tea very well in the honey taro milk tea, balancing out the tanginess with the sweetness.

The matcha and taro flavors weren’t overpowering like in some boba shops’ teas. And, despite the fact I’m more of a popping boba fan, I loved the boba itself; it was perfectly chewy and sweet.

With FujiSan located in the Rhatigan Student Center, it can get pretty loud there, but I’ve noticed it’s a little quieter than the area closer to Freddy’s.

Despite FujiSan being a small spot, the hospitality from the workers is enough to make it stand out. They’re typically kind and willing to help inform their customers of the types of sushi available.

Something to keep in mind, though, is the price. The sushi averages around $9 for 6 – 10 pieces, depending on the type you get, while the boba is $7. These are average prices for these items compared to other shops, but it can add up quickly. But, for convenience and the quality, I find the price well worth it.

Overall, I highly recommend FujiSan to fellow boba and sushi lovers. I can’t wait to try the rest of the menu because the few items I’ve had show immense promise.

FujiSan is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.