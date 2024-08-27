COLUMN: Sip local — A student’s guide to coffee shops

If there is any in-town coffee guide that students should read, it is one by a journalist. Constantly caffeinated and on the go, a journalist knows the best locations to get your cup of joe, or tea or even matcha lattes.

So sit back and prepare for your next coffee run as I walk you through some local spots.

Il Primo

Il Primo, one of Wichita’s original coffee shops, is a popular spot for both students and locals. The café offers a range of seasonal flavors to help customers transition from summer to fall. With a menu that includes teas, Red Bull concoctions and coffee creations, patrons can find their new go-to drink for under $6.

A few of my many favorites from their menu are The Bee’s Knees — which has honey, amaretto, vanilla, espresso and milk — and The Bunny Hop — a concoction of coconut, vanilla, espresso, and milk.

Il Primo is currently under construction as the owners renovate the interior of the small but beloved establishment at 6422 Central Ave. Customers are still welcome to enjoy coffee via in-store drive-thru.

Greater Grounds Coffee Company

Greater Grounds Coffee Company stands out with its unique, antique-industrial aesthetic.

The coffee bar features wooden chairs, an antique pastry display cabinet, olive green cabinetry and a marble bar top. Exposed brick walls and tall ceilings add to the ambiance, with entrances at both the front and back of the shop.

Currently, I am keeping an eye on the beautiful orchids placed in one of the front windows. Live plants in a business adds to the atmosphere and experience, and it has become a task of mine to look at their’s every visit.

The café offers specialty lattes like The Piano Man (best served cold) and The Queen Bee (recommended either hot or cold), alongside non-coffee options such as lemonade and Italian soda.

Although I love both of the drinks, The Piano Man is my go-to order. The baristas mastered all the ratios of milk, coffee and chocolates every time. Quality and quantity is never lacking at Greater Grounds.

When ordering to dine in, the drinks come in cute, clear glasses with pretty 3D patterns on them.

Tea lovers can enjoy classics like earl gray or indulge in specialty options like London fog or chai latte.

Coffee or tea usually precede or follow another treat. Greater Grounds has bakery items to accompany your beverage.

Bakery items range from simple treats to more indulgent options, like crepes and crepe cakes.

Their small bites include muffins and croissants.

Specialty crepes aren’t only sweet, but some are savory. Strawberry and Nutella can be a fun dessert to reward yourself after hard work or a spinach and artichoke crepe can accompany a tasty beverage to combat hunger.

Greater Grounds also features live performances throughout the week, offering a unique experience for customers.

Near the heart of downtown, Greater Grounds can be found at 922 E. Douglas Ave. Note: Parking in the downtown area may require payment, depending on what the city ends up doing.

Reverie Coffee Roasters

Reverie Coffee Roasters is an excellent spot for students looking to study or do homework.

Located at 2202 E. Douglas Ave., this shop is a comfort option. Their mugs are my favorite to hold because of how their handle is designed with the cup. Their mugs are paired with a saucer for any utensils used to assist your experience and to possibly prevent any coffee spill getting on the table to your notebook. Keep those notes safe.

Lattes are my typical choice, as they are the safe option. Reverie’s lattes are trustworthy in giving you caffeine and a delicious coffee taste and a fun flavor if decided.

Although when I ordered a coconut latte recently, I couldn’t taste much coconut in it. It seemed like a regular latte, but I have previously enjoyed other flavors where the taste is very much present.

A banana flavored latte has since been the best that I have had there, but I have not seen it on the menu for a few months.

The café offers a variety of seating options and, while it can get noisy, the lively atmosphere is a sign of a thriving coffee shop. Hot coffee is served in Instagram-worthy mugs, and the menu includes delicious bakery items.

Reverie also offers catering services, making it a versatile option for various occasions.

R Coffee House

Of all the establishments on the list, R Coffee House has an immaculate playlist that adds to a community atmosphere. Daily jams to popular artists, such as Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar, sometimes play within the walls of this shop.

The shop also holds an eclectic collection of art on the walls and handmade goodies from local sellers on booths. I have seen items from chapsticks to soaps arranged by flavors and beautiful vibrant colors.

For my plant lovers who can’t restrain themselves, this is the perfect spot. The coffee will keep you locked into your homework and the plants will keep you company. From a tiny money tree just starting out to birds of paradise trees, you can look, but buying isn’t an option to ensure a happier wallet.

Down to business, the coffee is five shining stars at R Coffee House. Black coffee is not at all my choice, but I have enjoyed it here on a couple of occasions when money is a bit tight.

The flavored coffee is by far the most rich experience of lattes I have had in Wichita. My go-tos here are the Almond Joy and the Banana Nut, but any of the banana drinks are delicious.

The coconut is present and happy to be there while still allowing the great taste of coffee to come through. Banana Nut has a strong taste of banana, but not in a disgusting gas station slushie way. The banana flavor is in the comforting banana Laffy Taffy way that pairs with the coffee perfectly.

For non-coffee drinkers or for those who just want to feel something by not getting coffee, R Coffee House has other beverage options. They offer not only chai tea lattes but tea lattes in general. Brewed tea is $4. From lemonade to Italian cream soda, they are full of ideas to help satisfy drink needs.

The prices for R Coffee House drinks are great, usually ranging from $4 to $6.

Food includes breakfast, which is served during the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The shop goes beyond breakfast sandwiches and pancakes. Breakfast tacos or burritos are on the menu for a different option than what you have at home.

Lunch is served daily. Sandwiches are $9 or $10 and served with chips or, for an upcharge, a side salad.

The atmosphere and coffee is amazing at R Coffee House. If it weren’t for a past Sunflower employee, I would not know about this experience. I highly recommend a visit and homework session here.

One thing to note is that this coffee destination is closed every Tuesday. It can be found at 1144 Bitting St.

GROW Giesen Plant Bar

For those seeking a different vibe, GROW Giesen Plant Bar combines coffee with a love for plants and a touch of alcohol. The shop is lined with shelves of plants, and the atmosphere is enhanced by a playlist featuring artists such as Lorde and Taylor Swift.

GROW offers specialty lattes such as the “Cherry Bomb” and “Adventure Awaits,” along with matcha and chai lattes.

The matcha tonics are an interesting taste, good for customers who like tea. The drinks are iced and refreshing making the perfect sipping treat during a hot summer day.

On the 21-plus menu, GROW’s espresso martinis are delicious. And this is saying something, as I am a premade or premixed espresso martini hater. I am a hater of espresso martinis made with espresso flavoring as well.

The coffee-concotion was the first drink I bought on my 21st birthday, and I was not disappointed. It is bitter and strong in the best way. They followed the “three bean rule” where three espresso beans are placed on top as a symbol of luck.

Unique to this location, the café features mushroom powder blends for an added boost of vitamins and nutrients. Drinks can range from $3.50 to $6.75. The specialty lattes are $5.50 to $6.75.

In addition to coffee, GROW serves cookies, breakfast burritos from Reverie Roasters, and muffins and scones from Cocoa Dolce.

All the sweet treats can be enjoyed in different sitting experiences. From their funky and vibrant chairs around the plant racks to a seating area with a relatively new mural of plants filled with pinks and greens.

GROW also debuted their new outdoor seating area which looks out to the intersection. The patio is connected to the shop via garage doors in the front.

During peak Kansas heat and humidity it isn’t the most ideal option, but it offers people watching, fresh air and a bit of separation from the rest of the crowd.

While the atmosphere can be crowded and loud, it’s a great spot for those who thrive in a social scene. It’s housed on the corner of Market and Waterman, at 320 S. Market St., Suite 120.

The Spice Merchant

For those who prefer to enjoy their beverages at home, The Spice Merchant offers a variety of coffee and tea options.

Located on the edge of downtown, the store features a booth where customers can choose their preferred grind, flavor and amount of coffee. The extensive menu includes flavors like coconut, southern pecan and Irish cream.

The back of the store houses a tea section with endless possibilities, including African, Chinese, Indian and Sri Lankan teas. Seasonal and everyday spices, syrups and brewing tools are also available for purchase.

Currently, my favorite is the blueberry cobbler-flavored coffee grounds, paired with French vanilla creamer. For tea, the blackberry Sudan white tea and maple tea are perfect choices for embracing fall vibes.

The store, at 1300 E. Douglas Ave, is closed on Sundays and has special holiday hours on its website.