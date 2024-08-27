Men’s basketball reveals non-conference schedule for 2024-25 season

Wichita State men’s basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Shockers will start their season on the road for the first time since 2003 when the team travels to play Western Kentucky University on Nov. 4.

Wichita State men’s basketball’s non-conference schedule (home games in bold) Oct. 27: vs. Emporia State (exhibition) Nov. 4: @ Western Kentucky Nov. 9: vs. Montana State Nov. 14: vs. Northern Iowa Nov. 18: vs. Monmouth Nov. 22: Saint Louis (Hall of Fame Classic) Nov. 28: Minnesota (ESPN Events Invitational) Nov. 29: Florida/Wake Forest (ESPN Events Invitational) Dec. 4: vs. Alcorn State Dec. 7: vs. East Tennessee State Dec. 14: @ DePaul Dec. 17: vs. Kansas City Dec. 21: vs. Kansas State Dec. 29: vs. Friends University

Of the 13 non-conference games, only three teams will be familiar foes for Wichita State. Friends University, Saint Louis University and Kansas State University will all remain on this year’s non-conference schedule.

Wichita State’s game against Saint Louis will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, for the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Shockers will also compete in ESPN’s Events Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend, the team’s first appearance in the tournament since 2015. Wichita State is scheduled to play the University of Minnesota on Thanksgiving and either the University of Florida or Wake Forest University, the following day.

Teams on the non-conference schedule had a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) average of .504 last season. It’s a decrease in difficulty from the 2023 non-conference slate, which had an average RPI of.545.

Some of the Shockers’ strongest opponents from last year — Liberty University, the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas — are not returning to the Shockers’ non-conference schedule this season.

Men’s basketball will open up its season with an exhibition match in Koch Arena against Emporia State University on Sunday, Oct. 27. For more information, visit goshockers.com.