Cyclist injured in accident off 17th Street

A Wichita State student struck a cyclist with his truck shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of 17th Street and Mid Campus Drive. The cyclist was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The student was driving his truck to campus when he struck the cyclist, whose identity is currently unknown.

At the scene, the driver said he was making a left turn and had looked both ways, checking for oncoming traffic. He said he did not see the bicyclist until they collided.

Several witnesses, including another cyclist, helped the driver contact emergency services and assess the condition of the injured cyclist. The driver said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

According to the National Library of Medicine, wearing a helmet while cycling can greatly reduce the severity of injuries sustained during accidents.

While police wouldn’t disclose whether the cyclist was a student or their condition, the driver said police assured him that the cyclist likely only suffered minor injuries.

The driver, who was visibly shaken after the accident, said he was going to go to class and try to figure out the rest of his day.