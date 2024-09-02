COLUMN: Check out this Sunflower Smoothie packed with vitamin C for Shockers on the go

School may be starting again, but that does not mean summer is at an end. For Shockers old and new, a new school year can be a stressful time, and food options might be close to nothing.
Dining options can be very limiting, for instance the Rhatigan Student Center usually features fast food meals.
And while the dining hall has some vegetarian food options, there’s not a lot to choose from. Not all vegetarians want to eat salads all the time or that leftover hard tofu they continue to put out instead of preparing new.
Dining hall food can be on campus and convenient, but usually does not end well. In many Shocker experiences, dining hall food has left some with hurting stomachs and unpleasant bathroom trips.
As students, especially new freshmen, learn that freedom and independence includes pizza or burgers as often as they please, they usually miss out on nutrients and minerals in their day to day.
Getting a balanced diet and nutrients can help increase focus and productivity in students. While adjusting to your new schedule or the campus menu, sipping on this vitamin-C-rich Sunflower Smoothie will allow for delicious nutrients on the go.
Here are the ingredients:
- ¼ cup mango
- ¼ cup of pineapple
- ¼ cup of oranges
- Whole small banana
- Yogurt of choice
- Milk of choice
Where to get ingredients:
Giant bags of frozen fruit can be bought for a decent price at Walmart or Target. For fresh fruit, Sam’s Club and Dillons tend to have better produce.
It can be the simple steps of washing and cutting fruit and mixing in a bowl. Adding fruit to a cup of yogurt can be just as simple and easy to take on the go.
Try this, and if you like it, feel free to catch us in Elliott Hall, room 019, and tell us personally.