COLUMN: Check out this Sunflower Smoothie packed with vitamin C for Shockers on the go

School may be starting again, but that does not mean summer is at an end. For Shockers old and new, a new school year can be a stressful time, and food options might be close to nothing.

Dining options can be very limiting, for instance the Rhatigan Student Center usually features fast food meals.

And while the dining hall has some vegetarian food options, there’s not a lot to choose from. Not all vegetarians want to eat salads all the time or that leftover hard tofu they continue to put out instead of preparing new.

Dining hall food can be on campus and convenient, but usually does not end well. In many Shocker experiences, dining hall food has left some with hurting stomachs and unpleasant bathroom trips.

As students, especially new freshmen, learn that freedom and independence includes pizza or burgers as often as they please, they usually miss out on nutrients and minerals in their day to day.

Getting a balanced diet and nutrients can help increase focus and productivity in students. While adjusting to your new schedule or the campus menu, sipping on this vitamin-C-rich Sunflower Smoothie will allow for delicious nutrients on the go.

Here are the ingredients:

¼ cup mango

¼ cup of pineapple

¼ cup of oranges

Whole small banana

Yogurt of choice

Milk of choice

Where to get ingredients:

Giant bags of frozen fruit can be bought for a decent price at Walmart or Target. For fresh fruit, Sam’s Club and Dillons tend to have better produce.

Steps: If you purchased fresh fruit, cut it into small pieces. Add ice if the fruit is fresh to help with the texture. If using frozen fruit, place in a blender. If the fruit is frozen, extra ice isn’t needed. When blended without something frozen, the smoothie will come out less thick and possibly more mushy depending on ingredients. I usually put a few cubes in if I do not have frozen fruit. Add a few spoonfuls or more of yogurt as desired. Yogurt can help with flavor and protein. Blenders usually have a line marked to signal the maximum ingredients they can handle on the blender cup; keep an eye on it. Add milk to a blender. Milks come down to personal preference. Almond milk is thinner and typically has the least calories. Oat milk can make for a creamier consistency. The more milk, the thinner the smoothie. Blend, put in a cup and off to class! Blenders can be bought decently cheap at Walmart or at other home stores like HomeGoods, Target and more. If blenders are out of the budget, an alternative can be a fruit salad to get a combination of nutrients.

It can be the simple steps of washing and cutting fruit and mixing in a bowl. Adding fruit to a cup of yogurt can be just as simple and easy to take on the go.

Try this, and if you like it, feel free to catch us in Elliott Hall, room 019, and tell us personally.