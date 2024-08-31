WSU Volleyball tested in opening tournament, wins two of three games

After an exhibition game against Kansas State last week where the Wichita State volleyball team folded after falling behind, head coach Chris Lamb challenged the Shockers to respond to stress.

They faced plenty of it in the weekend’s season-opening Kennesaw State Invitational in Kennesaw, Georgia. After a comeback 3-1 win in the first game Friday against Kennesaw State University, the Shockers played two games on Saturday, both of which went to five sets.

Wichita State lost to Indiana University, but bounced back in the rematch against Kennesaw State. After the final game of the weekend, Lamb seemed pleased with the team’s performance.

“Got off to a bad start, but they hung in there, and you watch, we’re going to reflect on this match throughout this season, because we held it together,” he said.

Game one

In the season’s first regular season game, the Shockers rallied for three consecutive sets to win, 3-1 (21-25), (25-17), (25-16), (25-19), over Kennesaw State.

Wichita State attacked with efficiency, managing a .436 hitting percentage — higher than any game last season — and only seven errors. The Owls hit .255 with 21 errors.

Junior outside hitter Emerson Wilford led the way with no errors and 15 kills, matching a career-high. Fifth-year setter Izzi Strand played an all-around game, with six kills, four blocks, seven digs and 42 assists.

In the first set, the Owls kept Wichita State at bay by 2 to 3 points throughout. It was by far the most efficient attacking set for the home team, who hit .533. The Owls wouldn’t hit above .200 in any of the remaining sets as the Shockers ran off to a 6-2 lead in the second that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kennesaw State fought back to take a 12-11 lead in the third frame, but a 7-0 Wichita State run put the set away. Again, the Owls got off to a hot start with their backs against the wall in set four, taking a 6-1 lead. The Shockers slowly chipped away at the lead, closing the game with an 11-2 run to open the season with a win.

Game two

Taking on an Indiana University team that received votes in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Wichita State fought valiantly, but dropped the game in five sets (14-25), (25-18), (21-25), (25-12), (15-13).

Senior libero Annalie Heliste set a new career-high with 16 digs, while senior middle blocker Morgan Stout led the way in kills (14) and blocks (5), on a .393 percentage.

Wilford, redshirt freshman outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales, junior outside hitter Brooklyn Leggett and fifth-year middle blocker Sarah Barham were less efficient, combining for a .167 hitting percentage and 16 errors. Lamb said he still wants to see improvement scoring-wise.

“We kind of for a while held our own against Indiana, but as the match went on, points went in their favor, and we were hanging on because of defense, serve and pass … we’re still searching for points,” he said.

Wichita State continued the momentum of the Kennesaw State game in the first set, blitzing Indiana for a win. In the second frame, the teams were even until Indiana went on a 7-1 run to open a 20-14 lead.

In set three, the Shockers took the advantage back with five service aces, including two from Strand and sophomore libero Reagan Anderson. Indiana responded with a blowout win in the fourth set, leading to a tight set five.

Indiana went on a 6-0 run aided by two Gonzales attack errors to take a 9-6 lead. The Shockers battled back but were unable to tie the game again, as Indiana closed the game with a kill from junior Candela Alonso-Corcelles.

Game three

Two hours after the nailbiter against Indiana, the Shockers found themselves in a second war against Kennesaw State. Unlike the morning game, the Shockers prevailed in a reverse sweep five-set victory (20-25), (24-26), (25-18), (25-17), (15-12).

Unlike the first game, hitters from both teams struggled to break through the defenses. The Shockers hit .229 for the game, while the Owls hit .173. Most points came down to long rallies waiting for one team to blink first.

Heliste broke her career-high in digs set in the morning with a new high of 18. Leggett also set a career-high with 17 kills on a .323 percentage. Stout remained consistent, with 15 kills and three errors.

Wilford also broke double-digits with 12 kills, albeit with seven errors and a .135 percentage on a team-leading 37 attempts.

The Shockers sleepwalked through the first set, committing as many errors as kills. In the second set, the team performed better, but a 5-0 Owls run highlighted by two Wilford errors tied the period at 17, and the Owls eventually took the close set to come to the brink of victory.

The Shockers regained a lot more energy and breezed through the third and fourth set to tie the game back up. The culminating fifth set, however, was tight throughout.

The Shockers benefitted from two late close calls, taking a 13-11 lead after an official review concluded a Kennesaw State spike didn’t graze Barham’s hand before landing out of bounds.

Two points later, the Shockers went to match point after officials ruled a Leggett kill narrowly touched the back line. After a long rally, the Shockers won the final point on another Leggett kill.

Lamb said scheduling challenges forced Wichita State to play an ill-advised doubleheader with a game against a team they already played.

“Any coach would tell you, you put your team in a tough spot,” he said.

The Shockers will look to build on the resilient win on Wednesday, Sept. 4, when they take on Kansas University in Lawrence. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.