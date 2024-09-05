REVIEW: Family values highlighted in new coffee shop

Baylor Henry Andrew Siedhoff, one of the founders of Buffalo Brew Coffee Company, prepares a drink. The cafe opened in March 2024 at 150 N. Main.

As a sleep-deprived student and all-around coffee lover, I am always searching for cute, affordable cafes, and Wichita has no shortage of options to explore.

One of the newest editions to the city’s coffee scene is Buffalo Brew Coffee Company, which opened in March 2024 at 150 N. Main. It is the fourth Buffalo Brew location in the greater Wichita area and the first to offer online ordering.

Located in central downtown, this coffee shop is full of light, with walls of windows and a garage door that opens right onto the street, allowing patrons to enjoy the smell of espresso from the sidewalk, and fresh air — as well as the sound of downtown traffic — from the inside.

The food items available are limited but priced comparably to other local coffee shops. The bulk of Buffalo Brew’s menu is found in their drinks, which range from classic espresso drinks to frappes to Lotus energy drinks. Lotus drinks are made from a plant-based energy concentrate and any of their 40-plus house syrups.

I have tried a few different espresso drinks from Buffalo Brew, and each one has been fabulous, even if a little sweet.

Both their iced and hot latte drinks are made very well, and even the dairy-free milks were steamed or mixed to be deliciously creamy.

I don’t like my drinks overly sweet, but even with the strong flavoring, I found each latte to be very well balanced, with the espresso flavor coming through and evening out the sugary taste of the drink. The cinnamon roll latte has been my favorite drink so far, and I cannot wait to try their fall drinks when they come out later in the season.

The Lotus energy drinks are also very sweet but offer a nice jolt of caffeine. I tried the prickly pink flavor, and it definitely tasted pink — the strawberry syrup and pink Lotus were a fun combination that felt very Barbie.

I could not drink more than a small portion of the Lotus energy because of its sugary base, but it was a fun treat and may be good for someone who enjoys other energy drinks, such as Alani Nu or Monster.

The sizes of the drinks also vary greatly and are priced reasonably, especially in comparison to other coffee shops in the area. All hot drinks are available in 12, 16 or 24-ounce cups, and all iced drinks are available in 16, 24 or 32-ounce cups.

Milk alternatives, as well as extra espresso or additional flavors, involve an upcharge, but the base prices of each drink average between three and six dollars.

Although the main appeal of Buffalo Brew comes from its drink menu and cozy storefronts, its real charm lies in its family-owned values. The first location was opened in 2020 by Rich Beezley and Ashley Siedhoff in Valley Center.

Since the initial startup, three additional franchise locations have opened. Siedhoff’s husband has also joined their team, and the three of them oversee each franchise and work to create a family-friendly atmosphere in each store.

Buffalo Brew sources everything locally, including their espresso beans which come from Alchemy Coffee Werks, a family-owned roastery in Augusta, Kansas.

The company’s social media platforms frequently highlight their baristas and local events, and the comments are often full of conversation with members of the community. Each time I have visited different Buffalo Brew locations, the baristas working have been kind and welcoming, making me feel at home and offering suggestions for their favorite drinks.

If you are looking for a light, cozy and reasonably-priced coffee shop to add to your morning routine, I would recommend Buffalo Brew Coffee Company to support local businesses and have a great cup of coffee.