WSU Disc Golf club off to a flying start

Monique Bever Brayden Schmidt throws a disc at Disc Golf Club tryouts on August 31 at L.W. Clapp Park.

The grass is wet, the air is humid and Cessna West Park is full of athletes trying out for the Wichita State University Disc Golf Club.

This year was the largest turnout for disc golf tryouts since its initiation as a student organization in 2014. 21 new and returning players met at 9 a.m. on August 31 to play through the 18 holes the park had to offer.

The players separated into five groups, creating an environment of casual, supportive fun. There were new and running jokes and tips and tricks for different putts.

“It’s a great way to socialize, make friends, and have a good time,” said Kyle Schluben, the club president.

While there is a fun atmosphere, the team is still competitive. After final cuts, the club will have three competitive teams with 12 players. They’ll play in five tournaments this semester, including a regional tournament in Emporia, Kansas, that will go toward qualifications for the national championship tournament in the spring.

Despite the varying ages, experiences and skill levels, most players consistently shared one sentiment, summarized by player Logan Herrington.

“Come out and try disc golf,” Herrington said.