The Sunflower co-hosted a panel on renter’s rights. Here’s a recap.

The Sunflower staff co-hosted a panel last week with the Wichita Journalism Collaborative (WJC) to teach students about their rights when renting.

Steve Minson, a Kansas Legal Services attorney, and Beth Corrigan, a certified financial counselor for Consumer Credit Counseling Service, served as the panelists for the event.

The panel was designed to help students and the community understand more about their rights as people who rent their housing units.

The panelists covered topics like lease regulations, legal forms such as a 14/30 notice, credit scores and how they can affect your eligibility to rent, as well as landlord and tenant responsibility.

Minson and Corrigan also mentioned some helpful resources around the Wichita area that renters can use if they encounter issues.

These resources include the Sedgwick County District Court for the use of serving legal documents to those warranted as well as Kansas Legal Services law firm for providing legal aid and equal access to justice. Finally, Corrigan mentioned the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Heartland which provides the community with financial aid and counseling.

The panel was hosted as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative’s “Priced Out: the Future of Wichita Housing” campaign. The WJC is committed to covering important stories regarding housing and homelessness and providing the Wichita community with the knowledge to navigate housing-related issues.

More information about the Wichita Journalism Collaborative can be found on its website or under the “Wichita Journalism Collaborative” tab on The Sunflower website.