Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

The Sunflower co-hosted a panel on renter’s rights. Here’s a recap.

Emma Wilks, ReporterSeptember 4, 2024
Kristy Mace
Mia Hennen, Steve Minson, and Beth Corrigan speak on the The Know Your Renting Rights Panel. The panel took place in the RSC on Aug. 29.

The Sunflower staff co-hosted a panel last week with the Wichita Journalism Collaborative (WJC) to teach students about their rights when renting. 

Steve Minson, a Kansas Legal Services attorney, and Beth Corrigan, a certified financial counselor for Consumer Credit Counseling Service, served as the panelists for the event. 

The panel was designed to help students and the community understand more about their rights as people who rent their housing units. 

The panelists covered topics like lease regulations, legal forms such as a 14/30 notice, credit scores and how they can affect your eligibility to rent, as well as landlord and tenant responsibility. 

Minson and Corrigan also mentioned some helpful resources around the Wichita area that renters can use if they encounter issues. 

These resources include the Sedgwick County District Court for the use of serving legal documents to those warranted as well as Kansas Legal Services law firm for providing legal aid and equal access to justice. Finally, Corrigan mentioned the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Heartland which provides the community with financial aid and counseling. 

The panel was hosted as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative’s “Priced Out: the Future of Wichita Housing” campaign. The WJC is committed to covering important stories regarding housing and homelessness and providing the Wichita community with the knowledge to navigate housing-related issues. 

More information about the Wichita Journalism Collaborative can be found on its website or under the “Wichita Journalism Collaborative” tab on The Sunflower website.

 

(Illustration) (Emma Wilkins)
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Emma Wilks
Emma Wilks, Illustrator/Designer
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.