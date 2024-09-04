Wichita State brings paint into the sports scene

Gallery • 8 Photos Aubri Baker Junior Jordan Whitehurst takes a shot at an opponent. Wichita State's paintball club competes against other schools in various tournaments.

Last semester, a new club appeared on campus. It all started at Edge Paintball Adventures in north Wichita, where a few players realized they were all students at Wichita State University.

With the realization that the university didn’t have a club for something the students loved to do, they took it into their own hands by creating a club for paintball. With the help of another paint baller, Cayden Hertel, they took it up with the university.

“We just happened to all be college age, and we just decided to start our divisional team,” said Tanner Radford, president of the WSU paintball club.

The club isn’t just people coming together and shooting each other, though. One of Radford’s goals is for his team to compete. The club plays against teams across the country with university funding. Through the National Collegiate Paintball Association (NCPA), they send 10 guys to different states to play against other schools

This semester, Radford wants to grow the club even more. He knows how close the community is to him and wants people to witness it themselves.

“The community out here is fantastic,” Radford said. “So far, people have been really receptive.”

The club is open to whoever wants to join or just play paintball. Doesn’t matter if someone has years of experience or if they are a beginner and want to start painting balling. The club wants to see people there and having fun with each other despite the experience gap.

“We just keep talking to people, and we’ll get big groups out here every now and then,” Radford said. “We’ll have like eight people randomly show up, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’re going to play some paintball,’ and we’re like, ‘OK.’”

Understanding the financial burden of being a college student, Radford said he makes sure the club doesn’t have any fees or class requirements.

“With everyone already paying tuition, having to work and bills, it’s something we don’t want to impose on people,” Radford said. “We really just want people to get together and not be afraid to come out here.”

Once the games are over, win or lose, everyone goes back to talking and having a good time with each other. That’s what the club wants to push the most is that people can play and shoot each other, but they don’t have to worry about someone being upset at them.

“It’s not like other sports,” Radford said. “Everybody talks to each other. It is really one big family no matter where you go.”

Those interested in joining the paintball club can email Radford at [email protected].