REVIEW: Needless to Say, ‘Short n’ Sweet(er)’ is pop album of the year

Photo courtesy of Island Records.

She’s a busy woman, her bangs lay perfectly above her light blue eyes and she was on that espresso over the summer getting her next album ready for old and new fans.

Sabrina Carpenter returns with her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet,” which was released on August 23 via Island Records.

Following her previous project “Emails I Can’t Send,” this album sees Carpenter embracing her pop roots while dabbling into new stylistic territories.

With a runtime of 36 minutes and 15 seconds, the album is a tight, playful collection of catchy hooks, witty lyrics and jokes.

My favorite tracks of the originally released album include “Juno,” “Good Graces,” and “Slim Pickins.”

The instrumental breaks in “Juno” are immaculate. If your volume isn’t already turned up all the way it is best played on blast for maximum enjoyment.

“Good Graces” has a sassy “don’t care” attitude. Carpenter reclaims her power while simultaneously passing on her confidence to anyone listening. She warns in this song to not mistake her niceness for naivety, which she has previously pointed out in the music video of her hit song “Feather” from 2022.

“Slim Pickins” can arguably be considered an autumn pop tune. The country-tinged ballad has comedic and unfortunately, some relatable lyrics.

Play this song on the way to go pumpkin or apple picking for peek fall vibes.

Carpenter took to social media this past Thursday to announce that she was releasing two more songs. Despite her announcing that they would only be available until midnight that evening, they were still up for purchase the next day.

Fans purchased the extended “Short N Sweet(er)” that includes new tracks “Needless to Say” and “Busy Woman.” Both songs were co-written with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen.

The girly-pop songs were written and finished after the submission of the original album, but the star still wanted fans to hear the work.

“Busy Woman” is, by far, the highest on my favorites list. The album as a whole is played without interruption and I did not skip a single song.

The album’s lead singles, “Please Please Please,” and “Espresso,” were perfect teasers for what was to come. These tracks, which dominated summer playlists, set the stage for an album filled with infectious, unserious pop anthems. Carpenter’s signature charm and humor are evident throughout, making for a listening experience that is both lighthearted and memorable.

While “Short N’ Sweet” is primarily a pop album, there are hints of other genres that add depth and variety. Tracks like “Slim Pickins” feature a slight country twang, though it’s more likely a reflection of Carpenter’s Pennsylvanian accent than a full-blown genre shift.

The album also flirts with 2000s pop and even touches on disco, revealing Carpenter’s wide range of musical influences.

Carpenter, who has been in the public eye since her debut single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” in 2014, continues to evolve as an artist.

Now 25, she’s crafting some of the most engaging and relatable music of her career. Her humorous, self-aware approach is evident on tracks like “Please Please Please,” where she playfully pleads with a partner not to embarrass her again. It’s this mix of vulnerability and wit that makes ”Short n’ Sweet” such a compelling listen.

The album’s production is top-notch, with contributions from industry heavyweights like Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, John Ryan, Ian Kirkpatrick and Jack Antonoff.

Each track is polished and well-executed, with Carpenter’s vocal performance shining throughout. Her voice is versatile, effortlessly navigating the various styles and moods presented on the album.

“Short n’ Sweet” is a refreshing addition to Sabrina Carpenter’s discography. It’s cheeky, clever and fun, with a mix of sparkly pop-rock, country influences and R&B vibes.

Carpenter’s ability to blend humor with heartfelt emotion makes this album stand out in the current pop landscape.

After a summer of hit singles, she’s set the bar high for pop music with an album that is as entertaining as it is expertly crafted.

This is the official warning that I will be blasting the album from my little car around campus where I will either be singing along to “Juno” or relating tremendously to “Busy Woman.”