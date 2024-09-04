Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Student Government Association will stop livestreaming its meetings

Maleah Evans, ReporterSeptember 4, 2024
Allison Campbell
Microphones reserved for Student Government Assocation senators sit unused during the Student Senate meeting on April 10.

The Student Government Association (SGA) will be doing away with the process of livestreaming its weekly meetings.  

Previously, SGA would livestream the meetings on YouTube and pay someone to transcribe what was said.

SGA has been livestreaming its meetings since 2019.

The Sunflower reached out to Gabriel Fonseca, SGA’s adviser, and Victoria Owens, the speaker of the senate. Both could not offer comment.

The last meeting to be livestreamed will be the State of the Student Body address on Wednesday, Sept. 4. 

Maleah Evans
Maleah Evans, Reporter
Maleah Evans is a third-year reporter for The Sunflower. Evans is studying history and communications with a journalism emphasis. They plan to pursue a career working in a museum. In their free time, they can often be found ranting about cryptids or Greek Mythology. Evans uses they/them pronouns.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.