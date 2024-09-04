Student Government Association will stop livestreaming its meetings

Allison Campbell Microphones reserved for Student Government Assocation senators sit unused during the Student Senate meeting on April 10.

The Student Government Association (SGA) will be doing away with the process of livestreaming its weekly meetings.

Previously, SGA would livestream the meetings on YouTube and pay someone to transcribe what was said.

SGA has been livestreaming its meetings since 2019.

The Sunflower reached out to Gabriel Fonseca, SGA’s adviser, and Victoria Owens, the speaker of the senate. Both could not offer comment.

The last meeting to be livestreamed will be the State of the Student Body address on Wednesday, Sept. 4.