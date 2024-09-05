OPINION: Fifty years later, Title IX still has a positive impact on sports equality

WHAT IS TITLE IX: Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded institutions, like public schools and colleges, including Wichita State University. This federal civil rights law applies to students, faculty and staff. Title IX also applies to classroom assignments, grading and discipline. TITLE IX AND SPORTS: Under Title IX, male and female athletes must have equal opportunity to participate in sports and equal access to financial aid. While universities do not need to spend the same amount of money on male and female athletes, they must allocate scholarship funding proportional to the participation of male or female athletes. Additionally, both male and female athletes must have comparable or equal access to benefits and services including: Locker rooms

Coaching services

Support services

Medical facilities and services

Athletic equipment and supplies

Training and competition facilities

Scheduling of games and practice times

Travel and daily allowance

Housing and dining facilities and services

Publicity and promotions

Recruitment of student athletes

Title IX, a landmark federal civil rights law enacted in 1972, has been transformative in ensuring gender equality in educational programs, particularly in sports.

Despite ongoing debates, it is clear that Title IX’s requirement for equal distribution of scholarships between men’s and women’s sports is essential, even if it means fewer sports teams overall.

Title IX, part of the Education Amendments of 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funding.

This law has played a crucial role in leveling the playing field for women athletes by mandating that schools provide equal opportunities in sports.

Athletic programs are considered educational programs and thus fall under the purview of Title IX, ensuring that women athletes receive the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

One of the most significant title aspects of Title IX is its requirement for proportional spending in athletics through scholarships. This means that if male and female athletes participate at equal rates, scholarship funds must be distributed equally between them.

This provision has been instrumental in increasing the number of female athletes in schools and universities across the country. It ensures that women have the financial support necessary to pursue their athletic dreams, just like men.

Critics argue that this can lead to a reduction in the number of sports teams, particularly men’s teams, as schools strive to comply with the law. This perspective misses the larger picture. Title IX is not about taking away opportunities; it’s about ensuring fairness and equal opportunity.

The law does not require identical sports programs for men and women but rather equal opportunities for participation. This flexibility allows schools to tailor their programs to the interests and abilities of their students while still upholding gender equity.

The Biden administration’s 2024 updates to Title IX further strengthen these protections, promoting accountability, fairness and support for students and families.

The goals of the updates are to ensure that schools take swift and effective action against any form of sex discrimination.

It has been over 50 years since Title IX came into play, and it is important to recognize the progress that has been made in achieving gender equality in sports.

The law has empowered countless women athletes, providing them with opportunities that were previously unavailable or difficult to manage. While there may be challenges in balancing sports programs to comply with Title IX, the benefits of ensuring equal opportunities outweigh the drawbacks.

Title IX is not just a law, but a commitment to fairness and equality in education and sports. It is the necessary tool for generations of athletes to compete and thrive.