Students need 24-hour access to Ablah Library

At Wichita State, the Ablah Library is a cornerstone of academic life, providing essential resources for students navigating the demands of their coursework.

While the library offers a small 24-hour study room, the rest of the facility remains inaccessible during late hours.

It is time with WSU to reconsider this policy to make the rest of the library available 24/7.

Currently, students have limited access to a cramped 24-hour study room located at the main entrance of Ablah Library. This space, while useful, is far from adequate. According to WSU’s website under the library spaces section, the study room “includes a restroom, vending, seating, and computer lab.”

While this is true, it falls short of meeting the diverse needs of our student body.

One of the primary reasons the library should be open 24 hours is to accommodate the varied schedules of WSU students. Many of us juggle jobs alongside our studies, often leaving little time during the day for academic work.

A student working late-night shifts at a restaurant or an early morning shift at a retail store might find that the only time available to study is late at night. For these students, the current limited access is a significant hindrance.

Certain majors, like business, require evening classes that can stretch well into the night. After attending these classes, some students prefer to tackle their assignments immediately.

But without access to the full library, they’re forced to choose between waiting until the library opens again or completing their work with limited resources. In a time when gas prices are high, making multiple trips to campus just isn’t practical.

While the 24-hour study room is a step in the right direction, it’s not enough. The glass walls of the study room can make students feel exposed, like they’re on display, especially late at night. No one should feel uncomfortable or unsafe while studying.

The room’s resources are limited. With only a handful of computers and seating that’s often fully occupied, students are left scrambling for a place to study, adding unnecessary stress to their already hectic lives. As student body enrollment increases, so should our study spaces.

The study room’s amenities, such as the single, frequently occupied restroom, and expensive vending machines, further highlight the inadequacy of this space. Although I am appreciative of the vending machines when campus dining is very limited to specific hours of the day, I am not paying more than $3 for a small snack.

For a university that prides itself on innovation and student success, this situation is far from ideal.

WSU has an opportunity to better support its students by extending the library’s hours to 24/7. This change would ensure that all students, regardless of their schedules or circumstances, have access to the resources they need to succeed. In a world that increasingly demands flexibility, it’s time for Ablah Library to keep pace.

The university’s commitment to student success should be reflected in its facilities. By making the entire Ablah Library accessible 24 hours a day, WSU can demonstrate its dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all students.