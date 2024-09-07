PHOTOS: School of Digital Arts hosts ‘Synthetic Scenes’ open house at Shocker Studios

The School of Digital Arts welcomed students and locals to the ‘Synthetic Scenes’ open house at Shocker Studios on Sept. 5, celebrating its new partnership with Justine McClure Creative’s LED Wall. The event offered food, drinks and a chance for attendees to engage in a ‘Synthetic Scene’ firsthand.

Gallery • 7 Photos Joselyn Steele Dressed in ancient Egyptian attire, Corey Calloway acts out a game scene for viewers at the "Synthetic Scenes" open house on Sept. 5. As the camera moved in on Calloway, the back screen zoomed out, presenting the synthetic scene's seemingly real background.