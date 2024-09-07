PHOTOS: School of Digital Arts hosts ‘Synthetic Scenes’ open house at Shocker Studios
The School of Digital Arts welcomed students and locals to the ‘Synthetic Scenes’ open house at Shocker Studios on Sept. 5, celebrating its new partnership with Justine McClure Creative’s LED Wall. The event offered food, drinks and a chance for attendees to engage in a ‘Synthetic Scene’ firsthand.
Joselyn Steele, Photographer • September 7, 2024
