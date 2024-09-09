PHOTOS: ‘Empty Bowls Wichita’ fundraiser
‘Empty Bowls Wichita,’ a project that seeks to fight food insecurity through the creation and donation of ceramic bowls, invited community members to ‘Build-a-Bowl’ at Henrion Hall this past Saturday. The event offered attendees the opportunity to learn how to make their own bowls from volunteers or paint premade bowls, all to be featured at ‘The Empty Bowls Wichita Chili Cook-Off’ event at Woolsey Hall on Oct. 19.
Joselyn Steele and Kristy Mace • September 9, 2024
