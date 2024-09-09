Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: ‘Empty Bowls Wichita’ fundraiser

‘Empty Bowls Wichita,’ a project that seeks to fight food insecurity through the creation and donation of ceramic bowls, invited community members to ‘Build-a-Bowl’ at Henrion Hall this past Saturday. The event offered attendees the opportunity to learn how to make their own bowls from volunteers or paint premade bowls, all to be featured at ‘The Empty Bowls Wichita Chili Cook-Off’ event at Woolsey Hall on Oct. 19.
Joselyn Steele and Kristy MaceSeptember 9, 2024
9.7 build a bowl web-4
Kristy Mace
Juniors Karin and Kyoko examine the premade bowls at the Build-a-Bowl event on Sept. 7. Karin and Kyoko are exchange students from Japan.
Kristy Mace is a photographer for The Sunflower. Mace served as the photo editor during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.