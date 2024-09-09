Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Photos: Community Service Board volunteers at Kansas Food Bank

The Community Service Board helped out at the Kansas Food Bank’s warehouse for their ‘Food Bank Friday’ event. Volunteers helped sort food donations to be distributed by the Kansas Food Bank.
Alejandro Clavier, PhotographerSeptember 9, 2024
Alejandro Clavier
Azria Health staff members work together to help sort out cakes and pies into the baked good bins. The group decided to get as many hands on deck as possible that they could start on their next assignment earlier than expected.

 

