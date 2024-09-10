Wichita State volleyball’s ‘quarterback’ Izzi Strand, reflects on mentality, energy, and post-grad plans

Izzi Strand is no stranger to juggling multiple things at once, whether it’s being the “quarterback” of the Wichita State volleyball team, keeping up the energy on the court or her life outside of volleyball.

Strand is a fifth-year transfer student who joined WSU last year from the University of California at San Diego. As a setter, Strand’s job on the court is to ensure her teammates are put in positions to succeed, whether that be with a perfect pass or encouragement.

“I like to put my people in their best mindset,” Strand said. “If that’s hyping them up, if that’s talking them down … it’s just figuring out what’s going on.”

On-court success

Strand earned numerous accolades last year. She was named Second Team All-American Athletic Conference and received the title of NIVC Most Valuable Player following WSU’s win at the NIVC Championship.

Additionally, Strand ranked first in the conference and fifth in the nation for assists with a season total of 1,340.

To earn those assists, Strand has to make quick decisions to find her teammates and balance the distribution of the ball.

“On the court, I like to consider myself the quarterback,” Strand said. “A quarterback can’t win the game, but they can make a really big difference.”

As someone who has been setting for years, Strand chooses to focus on strategy, her teammates and what the other team is doing on the court rather than the motion of setting itself.

“I focus on what I can say to get my players to be at their best,” Strand said. ”What tempo works best for each person … and it all happens in a split second. It’s crazy. I don’t know how I think about it all at one time.”

According to Strand’s best friend and sophomore teammate, Maddie Wilson, Strand’s skills and energy are appreciated on and off the court.

“She’s definitely got a big personality,” Wilson said. “She’s a big presence on and off the court. She brings a lot of energy.”

Wilson plans on reciprocating Strand’s “big presence” as a bridesmaid for her upcoming wedding.

Off-court future

Wilson and Strand became friends after transferring to WSU at the same time. They spend much of their downtime together catching up on their R&R with “bedrotting,” dance parties and watching the TV show “Love Island.”

Downtime is Strand’s method of dealing with her stressful schedule. When she’s not with Wilson, she’s making time to play “Valorant” with her fiancé Jack or hanging out with her hamster, Nugget. On the day-to-day, she compares her energy levels to that of a battery.

“I’ve figured out my balance,” Strand said. “I have a certain percentage of energy I can give in a day … if I’m exhausted from a three-day weekend playing five sets, then I’ve got maybe thirty percent … practice may take up sixty percent and then I’ve got how much left for class or people.”

Strand has also prepared to trade in her jersey for her grad cap, perhaps with hopes of picking up a professional jersey after, or even the coaching clipboard.

“I want to be a coach after I maybe play pro … I really want to be in the (Pro Volleyball Federation),” Strand said. “That is my number one goal.”

If there’s one parting message Strand wants to leave before graduation; it’s about embracing yourself despite others’ opinions.

“Be yourself,” Strand said. “I showed myself the second I got here, and some people liked it and some people didn’t. But I didn’t care, I was just myself … being open and vulnerable really matters and it really creates trust for your team.”