McKinley Hall evacuated due to false alarm

Case Brown Campus police arrive on scene at McKinley Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. No fire was found inside by officers. Around 10 minutes after the alarm was tripped, the all-clear was given for students to re-enter the building.

At approximately 12:20 Wednesday afternoon, fire alarms were triggered in McKinley Hall, causing students inside to evacuate the building.

After a brief moment of confusion amongst students and staff, campus police arrived on the scene, where they determined that there was no active fire in the building. No fire or EMT services were dispatched.

No official reports on how the alarm was triggered have been made public.

Susan McCoy, a laboratory educator in the chemistry department, said the false alarm was likely just a mechanical issue with a fire alarm. Due to the fire risks, the chemistry labs are equipped with safety measures.

“We are very proactive about how we handle the safety of our students in our lab,” McCoy said.

No classes were canceled due to the incident.