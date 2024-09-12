Amazon Prime series films at Wichita State

Amazon Prime is in Wichita for the filming of “The College Tour,” a series that travels to colleges and universities worldwide, giving viewers a glimpse of what life is like on college campuses.

From Sept. 9-17, the show will be filming on the Wichita State campus, the first time a Kansas school has been featured on the program.

Bobby Gandu, who works in university admissions, said his department, and many others, are working with The College Tour crew.

“The College Tour has solicited universities from all over the country to be a part of the show, and we’ve worked together to really bring this show to life here at Wichita State,” Gandu said. “There’s a four-person crew here on campus right now from the show, so we’re helping with all those logistics.”

To be featured on The College Tour, a college or university must go through a process to partner with the show.

“The College Tour is looking for partners that students will identify with, that they’ll be interested in learning more about. They did solicit Wichita State, and we felt like we’d be a good partner,” Gandu said.

Gandu said the university paid a fee to be featured on the show. The Sunflower is waiting to learn how much the university paid.

Over the course of the 10-day shoot, The College Tour crew will spend a few hours each day gathering footage to make 18-20 feature segments, each around two minutes in length.

Students from each of the academic colleges will be featured. The featured students were selected from different majors, activities and walks of life, and will talk about their experience at Wichita State and be filmed in different areas around campus.

“We want them to see what a genuine Wichita State experience is like, and we’re intentionally bringing the camera crew into spaces that our students are enjoying right now,” Gandu said.