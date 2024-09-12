OPINION: WSU textbook prices exploit students, prioritize profit

For students at Wichita State University, purchasing textbooks through the university’s bookstore feels like a scam. This is because it is. Where should you get your books from instead: Amazon has proven to be a trustful source for school books. Other retailers include Barnes and Noble, which still may be pricey but has a higher chance at being cheaper than WSU’s books. It is always worth a visit to local book stores in Wichita to check if they have what you need, or are available to order what you need. Online retailers such as Thriftbooks, Better World Books and Wob (World of Books) offer used books for a fraction of the original price. Some educators also do not always require the latest addition of their book. Check in with a teacher and see if last year’s addition will still support you in your semester for less money.

The price markup on course materials is often significant, with many students paying more than necessary for their required books.

From health science to business, the price difference between WSU’s bookstore and alternative online retailers is staggering, leaving students further in debt.

A health sciences textbook, “Moore’s Essential Clinical Anatomy” by Anne M. R. Agur, shows stark differences in price.

Amazon offers it for $78, with a Kindle option available for less. Yet, WSU’s store charges nearly double the price for a new copy at $152.85, while the used option is still a steep $114.65.

A search for “anatomy” on the WSU bookstore site reveals “Anatomy of an Epidemic,” which costs $15 used and an additional five dollars for a new copy. On Amazon, the same paperback is available for $12.59, and for only $18.70, students can buy a hardcopy, still cheaper than WSU’s new paperback price.

Business majors face similar challenges. Students typically spend about $200 a semester on required books. For example, “Practical Business Analytics Using R and Python” by Umesh R. Hodeghatta is $34 on Access now but only $27.84 on Amazon.

This inconsistency adds unnecessary financial pressure to students who already face high tuition costs.

Even in the arts, where resources tend to be slightly more affordable, the same issue persists. “Teaching and Learning in Art Education” by Sickler Voigt ranges from $63 to $71.67 on Amazon Prime, depending on sales. WSU sells the used copy for $71.95 and the new version for a super cheap and affordable $95.95.

This trend makes it clear: WSU is prioritizing profit over helping students manage their educational expenses. Instead of offering affordable options, the university takes advantage of students, further sinking them into debt.

While WSU promises its “Access Now” program as an affordable and convenient option for students, many still find cheaper alternatives elsewhere.

It is troubling that the institution meant to educate and support its students is making it more difficult for them to afford their education.

Students need to compare prices and be savvy about their purchases, but they shouldn’t have to worry about dodging scams from their own university. WSU is operating as a business first, and a place for students to learn second.