Mills lands sought-after prospect in first men’s basketball signing of 2025 class

(Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Wichita State basketball’s 2025 recruiting class got its first verbal commitment on Wednesday night.

Three-star guard Tyrus Rathan-Mayes announced his commitment to the Shockers on social media. Rathan-Mayes, a Canadian who played AAU basketball in Houston, is ranked 168th nationally by 247Sports.

Rathan-Mayes is the second WSU recruit in the past two years to play for former Shocker basketball player P.J. Couisnard’s Legacy School of Sport Sciences AAU team in Houston. Zion Pipkin, who joined the team as a freshman this year, also played under Couisnard.

The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge reported that Rathan-Mayes also received interest from schools including Arizona State University, Texas Tech University, Boston College, Louisiana State University and Oklahoma State University.

A Wichita State spokesperson told The Sunflower that Rathan-Mayes has not signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Wichita State.

Rathan-Mayes stands at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, and plays primarily on the wing. He played for Canada at this summer’s FIBA Under-18 AmeriCup international tournament, averaging 13 minutes per game, 3.2 points, three rebounds and two assists.

He shot 23.5% from the field and 25% from 3-point range as Canada finished third in the competition.

Rathan-Mayes is the son of Tharon Mayes, who played 24 games in the NBA, and brother of Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who currently plays in Spain.

With nine combined seniors, graduate students and fifth-year players on the 2024-25 Wichita State roster, Rathan-Mayes could help head coach Paul Mills replenish the talent on the roster for future seasons.