Bullet found by Beggs Hall

Allison Campbell A Wichita State University Police Department car parks on campus. On Sept. 6, Facility Services staff found a spent bullet outside Beggs Hall and turned it in to campus police.

A spent bullet was found on the ground by Beggs Hall and turned in to Wichita State police last week.

Campus police reported that an employee in Facility Services found the spent bullet head on Sept. 6 and turned it in. Campus police identified the bullet as likely a 9 millimeter and said it was not related to any cases that they are aware of.

The Sunflower learned of the incident and requested more information on Sept. 9. On Sept. 13, The Sunflower received the report.

After two weeks, if it is not tied to any cases, campus police plan to discard the bullet.