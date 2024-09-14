Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Bullet found by Beggs Hall

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorSeptember 14, 2024
Allison Campbell
A Wichita State University Police Department car parks on campus. On Sept. 6, Facility Services staff found a spent bullet outside Beggs Hall and turned it in to campus police.

A spent bullet was found on the ground by Beggs Hall and turned in to Wichita State police last week.

Campus police reported that an employee in Facility Services found the spent bullet head on Sept. 6 and turned it in. Campus police identified the bullet as likely a 9 millimeter and said it was not related to any cases that they are aware of.  

The Sunflower learned of the incident and requested more information on Sept. 9. On Sept. 13, The Sunflower received the report. 

After two weeks, if it is not tied to any cases, campus police plan to discard the bullet.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.