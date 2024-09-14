Sorority house broken into

Daniel Caudill A line of Wichita State University Police Department patrol cars line department’s parking lot. On Sept. 14, campus police responded to a break in at Alpha Phi Sorority.

At around 1 a.m. this morning, a man entered Alpha Phi sorority’s house. Campus police chief Guy Schroeder said that the suspect did not have contact with anyone in the house and has been arrested on trespassing and drug-related charges.

Schroeder said campus police received a call from another sorority about a suspicious person in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they were not able to find the suspect.

They then reviewed security footage from the area, where they saw the man enter the back of the Alpha Phi house. They found in in the attic and took him to custody around 2 a.m.