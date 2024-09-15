Student Government Association passes resolution to denounce antisemitism on campus

Alejandro Clavier Sen. Kian Williams speaks in favor of a piece of legislation they wrote at the Sept. 11 SGA meeting. Williams wrote a resolution denouncing antisemitism after an incident on campus the previous semester.

The Student Government Association (SGA) passed legislation to denounce antisemitism on campus. The resolution was partially in response to antisemitic notes that were found in Jabara Hall in May.

Kian Williams, the Underrepresented Senator, who uses they/them pronouns, authored the resolution. Sen. Williams said they’ve dealt with antisemitism, including being called slurs on campus.

“I think that we are very lucky as a community compared to a lot of other universities and towns that are in the news a lot for violent anti-semitic incidents, and I’m glad that’s not happening here,” Williams said.

They said they wanted the resolution in place to prevent similar incidents at Wichita State.

A clause inside the resolution called for SGA to recognize Jewish holidays, in addition to International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Ryan Nuckles, the Honors Senator, proposed removing the clause.

“As an association, I do not believe it is our place to recognize religious holidays,” he said.

Kian Williams spoke up in debate, saying, as they wrote in the resolution, Judaism is a culture and ethnicity as well as a religion. They said the holidays have some religious elements but ultimately play a larger cultural role.

“The university and association implicitly recognize other religious holidays, you know, posting on social media for Christmas and any other holidays, so I’m just seeking equal footing for Jewish students,” they said.

Andrew Bobbitt, the Graduate Senator, said he planned to vote against the amendment because he doesn’t believe recognizing a holiday shows bias on behalf of SGA.

“I would look favorably on many resolutions calling out culturally significant opportunities so that our students celebrate,” he said.

The association took a vote to amend the wording of the resolution to leave out recognizing Jewish holidays. With a narrow margin, this change failed and SGA ultimately passed the legislation.