Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of 2024-2025 school year

Wichita State’s Wind Ensemble commenced its fall season with its first concert of the year on Sept. 12th, at Miller Concert Hall located in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center. The performance was directed by Timothy Shade, the current director of the School of Music and the School of Bands.
Aubri Baker, PhotographerSeptember 16, 2024
IMG_5629
Aubri Baker
Jett Calderon, a 2023 graduate, plays the flute during a WSU Wind Ensemble performance on Sept. 12. The ensemble presented five different pieces at Miller Concert Hall in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Aubri Baker
Aubri Baker, Photographer
Aubri Baker is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Baker is a freshman majoring in journalism and media production, pursuing a career in sports media.