PHOTOS: Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of 2024-2025 school year

Wichita State’s Wind Ensemble commenced its fall season with its first concert of the year on Sept. 12th, at Miller Concert Hall located in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center. The performance was directed by Timothy Shade, the current director of the School of Music and the School of Bands.

Gallery • 7 Photos Aubri Baker Jett Calderon, a 2023 graduate, plays the flute during a WSU Wind Ensemble performance on Sept. 12. The ensemble presented five different pieces at Miller Concert Hall in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center.