PHOTOS: Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of 2024-2025 school year
Wichita State’s Wind Ensemble commenced its fall season with its first concert of the year on Sept. 12th, at Miller Concert Hall located in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center. The performance was directed by Timothy Shade, the current director of the School of Music and the School of Bands.
Aubri Baker, Photographer • September 16, 2024
