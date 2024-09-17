‘A-plus game from tee to green’: Wichita State golfer looks to fall season after amateur championship victory

(Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Wichita State senior Michael Winslow defeated the University of Kansas’ golfer Will King to earn the title of 2024 Kansas Amateur at this summer’s tournament.

This was Winslow’s first win since winning the Kansas Junior Amateur championship in 2018, a Kansas Amateur tournament for students 18 and under, although he was runner-up for Kansas Amateur in 2023. Winslow said he used that close victory, as well as other challenges, to his advantage to win the Kansas Amateur title.

“It took a lot of hard work; you don’t win or succeed in golf if you don’t put the hard work in,” Winslow said. “Doing the right things, day in and day out, and getting a little bit better each day is the most important thing. Have fun, get your work in, and good things will come.”

Winslow said his love of golf is integral to his success.

“I always try to take one step at a time and enjoy the process,” he said. “A lot of others can agree with me in that sense — the game is how it is, but the most important thing is to have fun out there.”

Winslow’s love of golf started before he could walk. While growing up, the sport became a part of his life.

“Growing up in a golf family, I was always around the golf course,” he said. “My dad was a teaching pro, and my brother and sister both played Division I golf as well, and my brother still plays professionally. It’s been a blessing.”

Judd Easterling, WSU’s head men’s golf coach, attributed Winslow’s success not only to his skill but to his consistency.

“I don’t think he does one thing better than the other,” Easterling said. “He’s got an A-plus game from tee to green; he’s just solid all the way around.”

Easterling said that Winslow’s skill lies in his commitment and consistency, and in taking advantage of strong moments on the course, something he said was evident over the summer and in the team’s first tournament last weekend.

“I worked really hard on mental fortitude and mental routines when playing,” Winslow said. “I think that was the biggest change that I’ve worked on this year — what I’m telling myself … and doing almost the exact same thing every single time.”

Winslow’s consistency is evident on and off the golf course, according to Easterling.

“Our players all respect him at a high level,” Easterling said. “He’s the guy that the coaching staff can go to for any issues. He’s just a great character of a human being, morals, ethics.”

As his senior year at Wichita State comes to a close, Winslow is looking to the future and plans to play professionally.

“The goal is to play (on) the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) tour, and nothing short of that,” Winslow said.

In addition to his professional goals, Winslow wants to make an impact on the future of Wichita State golf.

“I would love my legacy to be not just about how great of a golfer I am,” Winslow said, “but who I am off the golf course, in taking care of others and trying to be as selfless as possible.”

Winslow said he looks forward to the 2024-2025 season.

“Our goal this year is to make national championships; that’s the number one goal for the team,” he said.

The men’s golf team opened their season earlier this month and will head to Nebraska for their next tournament on Monday, Sept. 23.