PHOTOS: Paranormal Cirque
Paranormal Cirque, a traveling circus known for its R-rated content and mature themes, pitched its tent in Wichita for a limited time. From sword swallowing to nearly falling off the wheel of death, locals got to see a whirlwind of horrific acts under the big top.
Kristy Mace, Photographer • September 18, 2024
