PHOTOS: Shocker State Fair
The Office of First-Year Programs hosted the first annual ‘Shocker State Fair’ on Sept. 13 on the front lawn of Charles Koch Arena. The fair was facilitated by WSU transition mentors, who sought to use this event as a way to connect with first-year students.
Kristy Mace, Photographer • September 17, 2024
