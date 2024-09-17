Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Shocker State Fair

The Office of First-Year Programs hosted the first annual ‘Shocker State Fair’ on Sept. 13 on the front lawn of Charles Koch Arena. The fair was facilitated by WSU transition mentors, who sought to use this event as a way to connect with first-year students.
Kristy Mace, PhotographerSeptember 17, 2024
Omamodenefe Awusa jumps through the inflatable obstacle ocurse on Sept. 13. The first Shocker State Fair was hosted as way to connect first-year students with their transition mentors.
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace is a photographer for The Sunflower. Mace served as the photo editor during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.