International students create organization to battle American individualism

Last spring, two international students sat at Dempsey’s Burger Pub, wishing they had more people who shared their traditions and experiences. One of them realized there had to be more people on campus like them and with that thought, the International Women of Color Organization was born.

According to the Office of Planning and Analysis, only 4.3% of undergraduate students in 2023 were international. The number was higher for graduate students, with 36.6% identifying as international students.

Around half of the university’s students identified as white and non-Hispanic as well.

To combat this isolating experience, Co-Presidents Christine Chakra and Yara Abdine started the organization after Chakra spoke to some other international students. Chakra said she noticed others were each fighting the same battles, such as homesickness and culture shock, individually.

“It can be pretty hard to move here,” Chakra said. “America’s amazing, but it’s very isolating, and I know it’s a big part of the culture here to have this kind of individualism. I don’t like it because I think there has to be more to life. We have to have that human connection — without (it), we die.”

Despite the organization’s name, Chakra said that the group is not just for international students; it’s for anyone looking for connection and support.

“I just want to say that I mean any support,” Chakra said. “We’re here as an organization to help.”

Abdine said the organization plans to print QR codes for their GroupMe group chat, where the members can more easily communicate. They also created an Instagram in September to garner attention.

The new student organization plans to hold at least two meetings every month with activities. Chakra and Abdine intend to plan cultural nights to offer deeper insight into the members’ diverse cultures.

“I want to offer that safe space,” Chakra said. “Even just sitting down together just so you don’t go insane.”