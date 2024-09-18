Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Men’s basketball open practice

Wichita State head coach Paul Mills gave a glimpse into what Shocker basketball will look like this season on Tuesday.
Kristy Mace, PhotographerSeptember 18, 2024
9.17 open practice web-18
Kristy Mace
The men's basketball team plays a scrimmage match during practice on Sept. 17. The team played in three teams: red, blue and black.
