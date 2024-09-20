Omniclub offers space for every interest

Photo courtesy of Omni Club

Dylan Morrow created his club on the simple basis of one principle: omni. After not fitting in with another club, Morrow leaped into creating a club around his interests, which is pretty much “everything.” From video games and computers to mythical and historical things, Omniclub does it all.

Omniclub is made up of a small group of Wichita State students who come together to hang out and enjoy each other’s interests and hobbies. The club helps people who have niche interests that don’t fit within the frameworks of other clubs. Zachary Walker,a senior at Wichita State and the vice president, said the club offers members the opportunity to explore unique hobbies and skills.

“I thought the idea of a club for everything was honestly a neat idea, because there’s probably a lot of very niche hobbies people have that just would not fit into any other club really, like there’s one person that like(s) to make puppets,” Walker said.

The club gets a few members every Monday, but that doesn’t discourage Morrow from trying to get more people to join.

“I’m trying to get a lot of collaborations going between a bunch of other clubs, like the Cosplay Club and the Rock (Geology) Club,” Morrow said.

Edward Bierens, a senior at Wichita State, works with his event coordinator to recruit new members for Morrow. Additionally, they collaborate to determine the theme for every Monday meeting. They are always working to come up with new event ideas.

“There is, like, a bakery being planned. We’re still working out details, but hopefully in a month or two, we’ll have a bakery, like a bake sale,” Morrow says.

While trying to grow their club, Morrow and Walker are also strategizing a way to get funding from Wichita State. They want to be able to go out to places like Exploration Place and Cowtown with the club. To them, they believe that doing trips like that will be beneficial for the club. They feel if they can go out and go to these places, it helps the members learn and to just have a good time.

When the Kansas State Fair came to town, Morrow, Walker and Bierens came up with the idea to carpool and take the members to the fair.

“We literally brought people to the Kansas State Fair, which is like, a big, big thing,” Walker said. “Then we’ll probably work our way up to more grandiose things, so we have, like, another major thing.”

Despite being one of the smaller clubs on campus, the Omniclub is dedicated to expanding its presence and creating a space for students to express their interests.

More information about the club, and access to its Discord channel, can be found on the Shocker Sync website.