Vietnamese Student Association uses Lunar Bash as one way to bridge community

Photo courtesy of Vietnamese Student Association

On the 15th day of the eighth month each year, a mid-autumn festival is celebrated across Asia. It is one of the two biggest festivals in Vietnamese culture and is traditionally celebrated with dancing, games, lanterns and other activities. The Wichita State Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) hosted a Lunar Bash on Friday to commemorate the occasion.

“This event just invites our members to come out and celebrate the Moon Festival with us,” Minh Nguyen, president of VSA, said.

The Lunar Bash featured a performance by the VSA dance team, as well as a lion dance performed by the St. Anthony’s Lion & Dragon Dance Team. There was also a presentation explaining what the Moon Festival is, as well as treats from Puffette, a local Wichita bakery.

In addition to the Lunar Bash, VSA hosts events and meetings throughout the school year and offers benefits for those involved.

“We’re a cultural club here that strives to build a connection between the student body and the Vietnamese community here in Wichita,” Nguyen said.

VSA hosts mentorship events for members and connects members of VSA from schools across the Midwest. They also attend KCON, a combined VSA event with WSU and KU.

“VSA means a lot to me … because it cultivates a community based off culture, and that’s not really something you can find around the Midwest as often,” Laura Pham, external vice president of VSA, said.

Pham said there is even more to come for the group and its members.

“This event is just the tip of the iceberg of what VSA can do for you,” Pham said.

The VSA hosts meetings every other Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. in Ahlberg Hall, room 200. Members, regardless of ethnicity, are welcome to join.

“You don’t have to be Viet to be a part of VSA,” Kenny Phan, the VSA internal vice president, said. “As long as you’re interested and open-minded to learning about Vietnamese culture.”