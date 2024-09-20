Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Symphony Orchestra

WSU’s Symphony Orchestra joined with special guests from Blue Valley Northwest High School Chamber Symphony to perform notable works such as “Eroica” by L. Beethoven and “The Block” by C. Simon, at Miller Concert Hall on Thursday night.
Shelby DuVall, PhotographerSeptember 20, 2024
Spenser Nash, a WSU student and cellist, tunes before the orchestra's performance of "The Block".
