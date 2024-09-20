PHOTOS: Symphony Orchestra
WSU’s Symphony Orchestra joined with special guests from Blue Valley Northwest High School Chamber Symphony to perform notable works such as “Eroica” by L. Beethoven and “The Block” by C. Simon, at Miller Concert Hall on Thursday night.
Shelby DuVall, Photographer • September 20, 2024
