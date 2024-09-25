‘Embrace the awkward’: New club swing dances out of comfort zones

Gallery • 7 Photos Aubri Baker Undergrad Rebecca Reimer dances with her partner on Monday, Sept. 24, at a Westie Swing Club meeting. The club offered a welcoming atmosphere and encouraged participants of all skill levels to join.

One of Wichita State’s newest clubs meets every Monday evening, transforming their night from classes and study into the steps and movements of West Coast swing, a swing dance style derived from California.

“I really wanted to cultivate an atmosphere where people, like me, in college could find joy from just taking a moment to step back and just move their body,” said Trinity Madden, West Coast Swing Club president and instructor. “(And) have fun in a non-serious environment that’s able to embrace the awkward and be silly and not take fear of judgment for that, and not fear of making mistakes.”

Madden balances her dance life — instructing for the club and competing in advanced West Coast Swing competitions across the country — all with the responsibilities of an engineering major.

“I find it a lot of relief that it’s, like, if I could just step away from my studies for an hour to go to a dance class and just forget about everything — just take a moment — I feel a lot more rejuvenated when I go back into my studies,” Madden said.

Originally from California, Madden grew up dancing until she became deaf at 12 years old. She didn’t see herself dancing ever again until a roommate encouraged her to start again at an off-campus class after suffering a bout of homesickness her first year.

“Dance is like my best stress relief,” Madden said.

Alongside Madden, Megan Castillo and Jordan Manning serve as hosts and perform vice-presidential duties for the club.

Castillo grew up Country Swing dancing, discovering West Coast Swing in college; she and Manning found themselves quickly immersed in the local community and wanted to share their love for it.

“What I found in this is just a beautiful community of people that are so much more than dancers; they’re family,” Castillo said. “With the club, we get to see other students and help them grow in something that we love so much.”

Last semester, the club hosted an event for De-Stress Fest called “Dance your Stress Away.” Encouraged by the turnout at the event and the lack of an on-campus dance club, they worked to create the club, which was established earlier this semester

“I wanted to have that atmosphere where, yes, it’s West Coast Swing, and it’s a very specific dance, but … anybody can do it, whether you’ve danced your whole life or you’ve never danced before,” Madden said.

The club advocates for inexperienced dancers to step out of their comfort zones and try out niche clubs across campus — beyond theirs.

“You’re only in college once … You never know what can be what changes your life for the better,” Madden said.

Manning started dancing just six months ago after a suggestion from Madden. He said he’s happy to see himself among the club’s new members.

“Four weeks ago, we had our first class, and I watch 17 other students do the exact same thing, and they all have that nervous look, those butterflies in their stomach that we all have, but by the end of the night, you know, those butterflies, they’re gone, just completely,” Manning said.

The club opens its meetings up with an activity, doing something traditionally embarrassing to champion their philosophy of “embracing the awkward.”

“We’re cultivating a culture that is safe. We’re cultivating culture where it’s okay to make mistakes; it’s okay to be wrong,” Madden said. “You don’t have to understand dance and body movement. You don’t have to understand tempo. You’ll learn — that’s the whole point of this journey. I think it’s important for a lot of people to realize that you’re not going to be perfect.”