Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Women’s tennis

The Wichita State women’s tennis team kicked off its fall season with matches against Iowa State University, Kansas State University and the University of South Florida over the weekend.

The Kansas State Tournament in Manhattan was played from Sept. 20, to Sept. 22.

Sophomore Giorgia Roselli finished undefeated in singles. Junior Kristina Kudryavtseva and freshman Sati Aubakirova finished 2-1 in doubles. Overall the tennis team finished 12-6 in singles and 3-5 in doubles.

Men’s golf

The WSU men’s golf team finished ninth while shooting 15 over par at the Git-R-Done Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Seniors Michael Winslow and Jose Ramirez were the team’s highest placers. Both finished tied for 25th and shot 215, two strokes over par.

The Shockers will participate in the Bayou City Collegiate Classic in Houston, Texas, from Monday, Sept. 30, to Tuesday, Oct.1.

Women’s golf

The WSU women’s golf team finished 16th at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Eagle, Colorado. The team shot 909, 45 strokes over par.

Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson was the Shockers’ top finisher. Wilson finished tied for 50th while shooting eight over par. The team will next play in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver, Colorado from Oct. 4, to Oct. 6