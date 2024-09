Garima Thapa The second floor ofShocker Success Center looking over the Plaza of Heroines on July 26. The second floor houses the Shocker Learning Center, which includes several tutoring services.

The Shocker Learning Center will close early at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 for an event. The SLC is located on the second floor of the Shocker Success Center.

The SLC houses supplemental instruction, the Math Lab, Writing Center and other tutoring resources. It will open for normal Friday hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 27.

Caitlin Jordan is a coordinator for Academic Success Programs. She encouraged questions to be sent via email at [email protected] or call (316)978-3023.