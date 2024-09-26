PHOTOS: Ulrich Museum opens ‘Quiet Time’ mindfulness session for students and residents

Ulrich Museum offered a free, 30-minute meditative session in the midday of Tuesday, where students could ground themselves amongst art before resuming their daily activities. The gathering was founded and facilitated by Carolyn Speer, an online instructor for WSU’s Department of Intervention Services and Leadership in Education.

Gallery • 7 Photos Aubri Baker Wichita State students and members of the community participated in mindful breathing from noon to 12:30 p.m. The group took time out of their day to refocus and meditate at the Ulrich Museum of Art.