PHOTOS: Ulrich Museum opens ‘Quiet Time’ mindfulness session for students and residents
Ulrich Museum offered a free, 30-minute meditative session in the midday of Tuesday, where students could ground themselves amongst art before resuming their daily activities. The gathering was founded and facilitated by Carolyn Speer, an online instructor for WSU’s Department of Intervention Services and Leadership in Education.
Aubri Baker, Photographer • September 26, 2024
