Application fees waived at Kansas universities during Apply Free Days

Maleah Evans, Assistant News EditorSeptember 26, 2024
The Kansas Board of Regents meets in the Beggs Ballroom in the RSC. The board oversees public colleges and universities in Kansas.

Kansas’ Board of Regents will be hosting its Apply Free Days from Oct. 7-9 this year. Wichita State among other universities will be participating.

During Apply Free Days, residents can apply for undergraduate admission to any public university, community or technical college, or independent college in Kansas with no application fee. 

As long as an application is submitted in the three-day window, students will not have to pay a fee. 

Those who are unsure of what options are best can use the Kansas Degree Stats website, which allows people to explore the cost of degrees and expected earnings.

More information about Apply Free Days can be found on the Regents’ website.

