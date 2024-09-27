SGA will hold midterm elections to fill empty Senate seats, increase student representation

Students from several academic colleges and other student population groups will be able to vote for Student Senators to represent them next week. Student Senate seats up for election College of Applied Studies (5) School of Business (4) College of Engineering (1) College of Fine Arts (1) College of Health Professions (2) Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (1) Graduate School (2) Out of State (1) International (3)

Freshman (2)

Student Government Association (SGA) is holding midterm elections to fill 22 vacant seats. There are 14 vacant seats in six schools of study, as well as vacancies for senators representing graduate, international and freshmen students.

Gabriel Fonseca, the SGA adviser, said that overall, having empty seats does not have a “major, significant impact” for SGA, but it does limit representation for some students.

“And I think the impact goes directly to the constituency itself,” he said. “So like, if right now, there’s one less seat (filled), that just means that they have one less vote in the Senate to support the needs of students.”

Voting opens Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. and ends Thursday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. Voting will be available on ShockerSync.

There will also be an in-person polling location in the Rhatigan Student Center where students can vote, per a new requirement for SGA elections.

Students who are represented by one of the open seats will receive emails from SGA with information on how to vote. Space for write-in candidates will also be available on the voting ballot.

More information about the candidates and the election process can be found here. SGA will announce the results on Oct. 4.