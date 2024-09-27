Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
SGA will hold midterm elections to fill empty Senate seats, increase student representation

Students will be able to elect several SGA senators through voting, write-ins
Ainsley Smyth, News EditorSeptember 27, 2024
Garima Thapa
Senators attend an SGA meeting on Sept. 25. Senators include representatives from all academic colleges and several other student populations.

Students from several academic colleges and other student population groups will be able to vote for Student Senators to represent them next week.

Student Government Association (SGA) is holding midterm elections to fill 22 vacant seats. There are 14 vacant seats in six schools of study, as well as vacancies for senators representing graduate, international and freshmen students.

Gabriel Fonseca, the SGA adviser, said that overall, having empty seats does not have a “major, significant impact” for SGA, but it does limit representation for some students. 

“And I think the impact goes directly to the constituency itself,” he said. “So like, if right now, there’s one less seat (filled), that just means that they have one less vote in the Senate to support the needs of students.” 

Voting opens Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. and ends Thursday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. Voting will be available on ShockerSync

There will also be an in-person polling location in the Rhatigan Student Center where students can vote, per a new requirement for SGA elections. 

Students who are represented by one of the open seats will receive emails from SGA with information on how to vote. Space for write-in candidates will also be available on the voting ballot.

More information about the candidates and the election process can be found here. SGA will announce the results on Oct. 4.

About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.