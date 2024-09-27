Wichita mayor answers student questions on her eight months in office, local politics

In spite of a low turnout, students questioned Wichita Mayor Lily Wu about her time as Wichita mayor and her goals for the duration of her term.

The Shockers Vote! Coalition hosted Lily Wu on Wednesday at a one-hour open Q&A. Inviting Wu to campus is part of the greater goal of the coalition: engaging students in local politics and encouraging voter registration.

During the Q&A, Wu was introduced by coalition President Dave Del Mar, and questions were asked by Ryan Nuckles, the deliberative dialogue delegate for the coalition. Students then got to pose their own questions to the mayor.

Students questioned Wu on topics including the highs and lows of her time in office so far, as well as the surprises and learning opportunities she has had.

She spoke at length about the importance of transparency in local government, and how she is proud of the improved interaction between the Wichita City Council and citizens. Part of this collaboration includes making meetings more accessible by having one evening meeting a quarter.

“I want to bring trust back into City Hall,” Wu said.

She also said that the need for civic education, such as informing citizens of how the local government works, has been one of the biggest surprises during her time in office.

“I am just one member of the council. Each city council member is — I like to call them mini-mayors,” Wu said. ”We have a really balanced council, which is why meetings take so long. We are all dialoguing with each other, but we’re doing it in front of you.”

Wu also discussed issues she thinks she “inherited” when she entered office, including an upcoming budget deficit and plans for downtown parking. Wu invited student and community feedback on the city’s response to these issues.

Downtown resurgence was a highlight of the Q&A as well, with Wu calling it “one of the greatest opportunities for the future of Wichita.” The opening of the new Wichita Biomedical Campus and Kansas universities collaborating to “grow healthcare workers” is a $300 million investment that Wu said will help bring downtown Wichita to life.

Students asked about the mayor’s plans for the Multi-Agency Center, a homelessness resource center, that will be based in the closed Park Elementary school.

The center will be a 24/7 shelter that aims to provide opportunities for homeless individuals to gain skills and be able to support themselves in the future.

To close the Q&A, Wu was asked what advice she would give to current WSU students as an alum. She shared three main pieces of encouragement for students.

“Leadership is an action, not a position,” Wu said. “You control your attitude and your effort, you control whether you are a victim of your circumstances or a victor.”

Wu encouraged students to take action by volunteering in the community and registering to vote, a sentiment that was echoed by the coalition leadership.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for students to learn about things going on locally,” Loren Belew, who helped organize the event, said. “Because also, part of our mission is helping students … (and to make them) feel like they’re part of and have chances to learn about the community that they live in.”