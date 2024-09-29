Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Here’s where and how to vote for upcoming elections

Owen Prothro, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 29, 2024
Garima Thapa
Shockers vote coalition hosted the national voter registration day in the north patio of Rhatigan Student Center on Sept. 17. Food and games were provided to encourage students to register.

The Nov. 5 general election is approaching. Below is information that voters registered in the Wichita area need to know for the upcoming election.

Visit this link to find your specific voting location for the upcoming general election on Nov. 5.

Voter registration deadline

The deadline to register to vote online, by mail, or in person is Oct. 15, 2024. To learn more about how to register to vote online, visit here and to learn more about how to register to vote in-person or online, visit here. 

What to bring to the polls

The state of Kansas requires a valid photo ID in order to vote. This doesn’t have to be a driver’s license.

To learn more about voting IDs, click here.

